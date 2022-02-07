Is This Olympics the Longest the US Has Taken to Win a Gold Medal? – Gadget Clock





The Winter Olympics officially began Friday, and Team USA has yet to win a gold medal.

Madison Chock and Evan Bates added a silver medal to the United States’ count after a stunning galactic-themed ice dance Sunday night.

Snowboarder Julia Marino won the United States’ first medal in Beijing on Saturday, but it was not gold. Marino placed second in the snowboard slopestyle after New Zealand’s Zoi Sadowski-Synnott.

It was the first time an American did not win gold in the event since its 2014 Olympic debut.

Three days into competition and the U.S. has won six medals – all of them silver.

How long has the U.S. gone without winning a gold medal in the Winter Olympics?

The longest streak for Team USA to not win a gold medal during the Winter Olympics goes back decades.

In the 1988 Calgary Winter Olympics, the United States competed for seven days before winning a gold medal.

Ice skater Brian Boitano defeated Canadian Brian Orser for the gold medal in the iconic “Battle of the Brians,” in what many call one of the greatest Olympic rivalries of all time.

As Team USA’s Olympic gold medal count remains at zero for the 2022 Olympics, here’s a look at past gold medal droughts — and if we’re poised for the longest in history.

When will the U.S. win a gold medal in Beijing?

After three days of competition and zero gold medals, Team USA is off to a bumpy start in Beijing.

Although some events are finished, the U.S. still has a good chance to win gold in the following events:

Cross Country Skiing: Men’s and women’s individual sprint

Figure skating: Men’s free skate

Snowboarding: Women’s cross and women’s halfpipe

Hockey: Men’s and women (team)

Curling: Men’s and women’s (team)

Alpine Skiing: Women’s slalom

Click here for a complete schedule of events and how to watch them.

How many gold medals does Team USA have?

As of Monday, the United States has not won a gold medal in the Beijing Olympics.

Since the first Winter Olympic Games in Chamonix in 1924, the U.S. has won 105 gold medals in competition, according to the National Olympic Committee.

Click here to track Team USA’s latest medal count in the 2022 Winter Olympics.