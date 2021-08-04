Is working from home working for you?

Since the pandemic changed lives last year, the workdays for many of us who have been told to avoid the office have been very different. Some of them have been positive, allowing us to spend more time with our loved ones instead of commuting. Sometimes we work from our couch, take calls from picnic blankets in the park, or hook up to a meeting from our parents’ house. Other times remote working can feel isolating and Zoom fatigue can leave us exhausted and dissatisfied.

With more and more businesses delaying their return to the office, working from home will remain a reality for many of us for the foreseeable future. And at least some of the remote work is likely to become a regular part of our lives, even with the pandemic behind us.

So a year and a half after many of us started working from home, we would like to check it out and find out how it is going for you. If you would like to participate, use the form below to tell us your story. We can use your response in “Our Changing Lives,” a new series in this newsletter on the big lifestyle changes during the pandemic.