Is your baby formula making your infant sick? Signs to watch for



Withdrawal of Abbott Nutrition’s recent infant formula makes parents understandably concerned about their child’s health. A pediatrician told Gadget Clock that she has expanded her emergency room hospital screening tests to ask the parents of sick children, what kind of formula does the child use?

Pediatric Emergency Medicine Physician at Northwell Health in New Hyde Park NY. Matthew Harris told Gadget Clock that there are some symptoms in children who may become ill after consuming the allegedly contaminated baby formula.

“Parents should keep an eye out for fever, vomiting, shortness of breath, or yellowing of their eyes or skin if their children drink these formulas, but again we should warn parents that these are rare and have taken appropriate steps to reduce Abbott’s risk.” Harris told Gadget Clock.

As reported by Gadget Clock, Abbott Nutrition this week expanded its volunteer baby formula to include a lot of Similac PM 60/40 formula, after learning that a child had died who “took Similac PM 60/40 from this lot” but That cause of infection is “not determined.”

Harris told Gadget Clock that the formula is especially useful for children who are at high risk for malnutrition, have difficulty absorbing nutrients and are commonly used in premature infants.

The Similac PM 60/40 lot was manufactured at a Stargis facility in Michigan, the same facility where three powdered baby formulas: Similac, Elementum and Elecare, which were withdrawn last month, were produced, the Food and Drug Administration said in a report on its website. The FDA said the sources were sent back after the children were reported to be ill after consuming the formula.

According to the FDA, so far there have been four reports of Cronobacter sacchazi infections in children and one case of Salmonella Newport. The health agency said on its website that the illness had led to hospitalizations and that “chronobacter may have contributed to the deaths of two patients.”

Chronobacter saccharomyces cerevisiae is a particularly bad gram-negative infection that is a serious bacterial infection, “Harris told Gadget Clock in an interview, adding that” Salmonella has also been found to be a common bacterial infection that usually causes diarrhea. Illness in children and infants of all kinds, sometimes with fever. ”

In some cases, health experts say it is a chronobacter Bacteria can cause life-threatening infections such as sepsis or meningitis. “If you think your child is sick, seek medical help and discuss any concerns with your pediatrician,” Harris said in an interview.

Harris, who is also the father of one child, told Gadget Clock that it was difficult to find regular sources in previous months due to global shipping problems and that the recent withdrawal, while appropriate, could be quite crippling for newborn parents, especially those with disadvantaged socioeconomic needs.

Abbott began his first voluntary withdrawal on 17 February. The agency said it regularly checks for pathogens at its production facilities and found “evidence of Chronobacter sacchazi in plants in non-product contact areas” at the Michigan facility.

Abbott said on its website that its distributed product had not tested positive for the presence of Chronobacter sacchazi and that samples of that product had tested negative for bacteria in the withdrawal of Similac PM 60/40 lot. The agency also said on the site that it had not found evidence of Salmonella Newport but was investigating.

