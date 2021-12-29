Is your mobile number linked with Aadhar Card or not? know how to do it

If you are still unaware of the fact whether your phone number is linked with your Aadhar card or not, then this may be important news for you. With this news you can find out whether your mobile number is linked with Aadhar card or not.

Aadhar card is an essential document for Indian citizens. Without this you will not be able to take advantage of any government schemes. Linking Aadhar card with your mobile number is important as all the important information related to your card like OTP (One-Time Password) is sent to your registered mobile number. Aadhaar card is used for things like opening a bank account, getting a driving license, passport etc.

How to check if your number is linked or not

UIDAI informs that you can verify your email address and mobile number which has been changed at the time of enrollment or during latest Aadhaar details update. With these steps, you can know whether your Aadhar card is linked or not.

First of all visit the official website of Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) by clicking here.

Now on the homepage, click on the “My Aadhaar” drop-down menu.

Go to Aadhar Services Category from the drop-down menu and click on Verify Registered Mobile or Email ID.

Now you have to enter your 12 digit aadhaar number along with mobile number or email id (enter there if you want to check your mobile number).

Now you have to enter the Captcha code and click on Send OTP.

If the mobile number entered by you in the dialog box is correct, you will see a pop-up message saying that your mobile number has been verified with Aadhaar card. Please note that you will not be able to update your latest mobile number online with your Aadhar card. For that, you have to go to your nearest Aadhar card center and get it changed.