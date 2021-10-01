Is your Netflix show over to watch? try these.
PARIS – The past year and a half of being stuck on the small screen for work and pleasure, desperate for some new piece of escapism, whether it’s a blockbuster or an art house or a glossy series, has changed our relationship with the moving picture forever. Have given. Bets and expectations. And if, when fashion first went online, the idea of turning a show into video seemed like a potential savior for the industry, it also exposed some limitations in the fashion imagination.
Watching model by model strolling onscreen, even with some fancy camera angles, soon became very easy to look away.
This is especially true now that in-person shows – like the big-screen movie experience – are back; Now that video has become a conscious choice rather than a necessity. For some, such as Dries van Noten, it is a matter of epidemiological health concerns; For others, such as sea cere, it is a creative imperative.
Whatever the motive, however, it has become increasingly clear that for a designer to choose a mini-movie rather than a runway, there must be a specific reason for the video to occur; Something you can do onscreen that you can’t do in person.
The medium must be part of the message. (Apologies to Marshall McLuhan.)
Designer Ms. Serre, who thinks deeply about the current situation, has always understood this. (Okay, he’s in the first place with a lot of things: An avid cyclist, he made masks before they even became a part of daily life, and he’s already relied on his widely recognized crescent-shaped logo. has moved on.)
She made two of the most successful fashion films of the last digital season, as each contained a narrative thread—like her fashion, which was built on upcycling long before the runway trend—was rooted in the world. Not only of the world of environmental politics, but of the literal content of everyday life.
To that end, she said, the film “let me go deeper than I can with a show, in a way that breaks the limits of fashion,” to show people that not only her clothes How to wear but how to live and work within them.
She did it again, this season, in a garden in the Marais, where her film, “Ostel 24,” could premiere on the big screen. One day in the life of a close-knit community, it showed them meditating, driving, kneading dough, eating, dancing alone in their rooms, crushing cherries for color – above all, caring for each other . take care. To pay attention.
that they were wearing clothes that were deeply influenced by a sense of personal alchemy that could transform old Dutch linens (embroidered napkins and tablecloths) into delicate teacloths, or terry-cloth dish towels into Chanel-like lunching suits. The can, or the popcorn tops of the ’90s that no longer likes in extravagant collages of print and color (sometimes 15 tops in one dress), was part of the story. A reminder that the choices you make matter what you eat in the morning and what you eat and share with whom.
As, in a different way, there was a “pedigree” from Thebe Magugu, as Ms. Serre was a relatively young, independent designer who has found a more intimate voice through digital than the buzzing atmosphere of the runway.
A kind of family memory/therapy session, as well as a shocking personal guide to his creative influences, the film sees Mr. Magugu conducting a round table of sorts with his mother, Iris Magugu, and his maternal aunt, Esther Magugu. Shown as they looked at old family photos from their life in the South African mining town of Kimberley and discussed their favorite clothing – which was translated by Mr Magugu into his new collection.
So her mother’s prized trench coat became a beige and sky blue off-the-shoulder trench dress. A nurse’s periwinkle blue uniform became a neat shirtdress with trumpet sleeves, the hem tapering down in the back. Ditto paisley print from a cute frock, sporting a sophisticated rockabilly edge. As an expression of how the past informs the present (and future), and how memories are embedded in what we wear, it was done beautifully and powerfully.
And it made Riccardo Tisci’s Burberry video comparatively calculated and antiseptic: a kind of mix-and-match version of House Code (trench coat! leather!) with a world of nature overlay (fake deer ear prosthetics; bat-ear hunting). hats that may have become viral successes; butterfly and cow prints and fluffy faux tail accessories) parade through the landscape of the rooms. It turns out that many of the most classic looking trench coats were completely cut from the back to highlight the back. Shock! Violation! Chilly? Also: Why?
At least Mr Van Noten’s stop-and-start compilation of movement, color and music infused the intensity of the collection, which looked nothing like a flood of pure fashion when viewed with still photographs: blow-up couture. Volumes and ruffles, waterfalls of rainbow fringe, fuzzy fireworks prints, denim covered in diamante—idea after thought, each seeming more tactile and maximalist than the next.
In a Zoom conversation, Mr Van Noten said he was thinking of festivals, both Burning Man in the desert and India’s colorful Holi, and how people come together to express happiness. His clothes were everything. But the disconnect between what it represented and the fact they were trapped, onscreen, was particularly frustrating. When the viewer really felt what it was supposed to be mesmerized.
Emotional and technical contact is not enough; You also need references. This is where the stories we tell are woven into the fabric. That’s when you hit rewind. And watch it over and over again until you’re ready to wear it.
