is zika virus also dangerous as corona dm lucknow instructed for containment zone

The DM of Lucknow has ordered the creation of a containment zone around the patients’ homes to control the Zika virus.

In Lucknow, the DM has directed that a 400-metre containment zone should be created around the house of the patients suffering from Zika virus and the patients should be kept in home isolation. An official statement said that the DM had said this in a meeting called to control the Zika virus.

According to the report of NDTV, the DM has also ordered to form a monitoring committee. Super surveillance teams will also be formed to inspect all the areas. Out of these, 25 teams will be stationed at all the community health centers and these teams will also go home to collect information about the patients. Apart from this, by deploying people at bus stops and railway stations, those people who are coming from Zika affected districts or states will be identified.

Wards will be set up in eight hospitals of the district to treat Zika virus patients. Let us inform that at present, cases of Zika virus are also being reported in Uttar Pradesh. The maximum number of cases have been found in Kanpur. According to reports, till yesterday, more than 113 cases were found in Kanpur. Many of these people have also recovered.

How does the Zika virus spread?

Zika virus is mainly spread through mosquito bites. Going where Zika patients are present can prove to be dangerous. This virus can be spread from pregnant woman to her baby and also through sexual contact. When symptoms appear, first of all, it is advisable to drink more water and other beverages. To avoid this, it is very important to avoid mosquitoes.

What are the symptoms?

In the beginning the symptoms are not very visible. Symptoms include fever, rash, body aches, headache and vomiting. Pregnant women are most at risk from this virus. This virus can also pass to the fetus, which can cause brain defects.