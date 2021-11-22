isc 12th exam 2022: cisce isc 12th exam: cisce isc 12th exam starting today Check the guidelines to follow

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will conduct the 12th Indian School Certificate (ISC) Semester 1 examination today, November 22. The first day of ISC Class 12 Semester 1 Exam (ISC Exam 2021) will start with English Paper 2 (Literature). This paper will be from 2 pm and will be one hour and 30 minutes long. The CISCE Class 12 Semester 1 exam question paper will have multiple choice questions. ISC 12th exams will continue till December 20.

Students will be given question papers and answer sheets at 1.50 pm. Students are given 10 minutes to read the question paper. CISCE has divided the ISC Board Examination 2022 into two semesters. The first examination is being conducted now and the second will be conducted in March / April next year. Semester 1 is being conducted in the form of Multiple Choice (MCQ) in which candidates will be provided question papers-cum-answer sheets (answer-sheets). Students want to write the answer by marking on these answer sheets.



ISC Exam 2022 Guidelines: Remember these things

Students taking the test are advised to keep the following in mind.