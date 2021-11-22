Education

isc 12th exam 2022: cisce isc 12th exam: cisce isc 12th exam starting today Check the guidelines to follow

ISC Semester 1 Exam 2022: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will conduct the 12th Indian School Certificate (ISC) Semester 1 examination today, November 22. The first day of ISC Class 12 Semester 1 Exam (ISC Exam 2021) will start with English Paper 2 (Literature). This paper will be from 2 pm and will be one hour and 30 minutes long. The CISCE Class 12 Semester 1 exam question paper will have multiple choice questions. ISC 12th exams will continue till December 20.

Students will be given question papers and answer sheets at 1.50 pm. Students are given 10 minutes to read the question paper. CISCE has divided the ISC Board Examination 2022 into two semesters. The first examination is being conducted now and the second will be conducted in March / April next year. Semester 1 is being conducted in the form of Multiple Choice (MCQ) in which candidates will be provided question papers-cum-answer sheets (answer-sheets). Students want to write the answer by marking on these answer sheets.

ISC Exam 2022 Guidelines: Remember these things

Students taking the test are advised to keep the following in mind.

  • Students are advised to arrive at the test venue at least 10 to 15 minutes before the test report time.
  • Students should carefully read all the instructions given on the admission card and question paper.
  • In the space provided on the top sheet of the question paper-cum-answer booklet, the students have to enter their unique ID and index no. Should be clearly written. All entries should be made with black or blue pen only.
  • Students will be allowed to use a simple electronic calculator.
  • Students should wear masks, clean their hands, keep social distance and follow all the guidelines related to Kovid-19.
