isc 12th exam 2022: cisce isc 12th exam: cisce isc 12th exam starting today Check the guidelines to follow
HTET 2021 Online Form: Apply at home, find out when Haryana TET exam and admission card?
ISC Exam 2022 Guidelines: Remember these things
Students taking the test are advised to keep the following in mind.
- Students are advised to arrive at the test venue at least 10 to 15 minutes before the test report time.
- Students should carefully read all the instructions given on the admission card and question paper.
- In the space provided on the top sheet of the question paper-cum-answer booklet, the students have to enter their unique ID and index no. Should be clearly written. All entries should be made with black or blue pen only.
- Students will be allowed to use a simple electronic calculator.
- Students should wear masks, clean their hands, keep social distance and follow all the guidelines related to Kovid-19.
#isc #12th #exam #cisce #isc #12th #exam #cisce #isc #12th #exam #starting #today #Check #guidelines #follow
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.