Isha Deol slaps Amrita Rao in public: When Isha Deol slaps Amrita Rao for insulting her and says she deserves to know what happened

Incidents on the set of ‘Pyare Mohan’ This incident is from 2005-06. At that time, Isha Deol and Amrita Rao were shooting for ‘Pyare Mohan’. Apart from him, Fardeen Khan, Vivek Oberoi and Bowman Irani were in the film. What Isha Deol had slapped Amrita, she revealed in an interview to our colleague Times of India.

Amrita scolded, Isha slapped Isha Deol had said, 'One day after the pack-up, Amrita insulted me in front of my director Inder Kumar and the cameraman. I thought he was completely wrong. At that time, to save my self-esteem, I got angry and slapped Amrita. I have no regrets about what Amrita did to me at that time, she deserved it. I got up at that time to protect my self-esteem and dignity.

Amrita apologizes to Isha However, things got better between Isha Deol and Amrita Rao later. Isha had said in the same interview that when Amrita realized that she had done wrong, she apologized to Isha.

Isha and Amrita are engaged in married life Isha Deol is away from filmmaking today. Isha took a break from acting after marrying industrialist Bharat Takhtani in 2012. She is the mother of two daughters. Meanwhile, Amrita Rao is also busy with her family life after taking a break from acting. She is also the mother of one child. (Photo: YouTube)

