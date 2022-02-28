Entertainment

Isha Koppikar speaks on Casting Couch and her statement goes viral now! Hero called me alone, if I refused, I was fired – Isha Koppikar

11 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Isha Koppikar speaks on Casting Couch and her statement goes viral now! Hero called me alone, if I refused, I was fired – Isha Koppikar
Written by admin
Isha Koppikar speaks on Casting Couch and her statement goes viral now! Hero called me alone, if I refused, I was fired – Isha Koppikar

Isha Koppikar speaks on Casting Couch and her statement goes viral now! Hero called me alone, if I refused, I was fired – Isha Koppikar

breadcrumb

News

oi-Salman Khan

,

Isha Koppikar has not worked in any film or web series for a long time but has been famous for her superb performance. Now news is coming that Isha Koppikar is all set to make her comeback and she has some projects to release this year. But at this time one of his news remains the subject of much discussion, in fact he has recently given a statement regarding the casting couch.

Such an act of a cab driver with Shabana Azmi's 21-year-old niece, the actress got angry, tweet!Such an act of a cab driver with Shabana Azmi’s 21-year-old niece, the actress got angry, tweet!

During this, she was talking to Bombay Times and she said that she left many projects because she did not want to do so. He said.. “I called a hero,

Isha Koppikar, Isha Koppikar

who asked me to meet him alone. At that time, many were being hired, so he asked me to leave his staff and meet him,

Isha added

Isha added

“Isha further added that, she called the producer and said that she is here ‘because of the talent and looks and if it can get me a good job, that’s good enough’. Isha Koppikar did not confess, “So Then he was dropped from the film.”

The statement has been the subject of much discussion

The statement has been the subject of much discussion

This statement of Isha Koppikar has become the subject of much discussion. Isha is not the only one who has made such allegations, but even before this many actresses have made such serious allegations. Talking about the actress’s career, during her booming career in the 90s and early 2000s, she did films like Ek Tha Dil Ek Thi Dhadkan, Fiza, Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat, Company, Kaante, Pinjar and Dil Ka Rishta.

READ Also  Ranveer Singh Can
-->
hit dance number

hit dance number

The actress, known for her hit dance number Khallas, married Timmy Narang in 2009. He took a sabbatical after the birth of his daughter Riana. She was well-liked and played a strong character in her film Krishna Cottage with Sohail Khan.

part of projects

part of projects

Even today she maintains a very good fan following. In the coming time, he is going to be a part of many great projects which are in discussion.

english summary

Bollywood Actress Isha Koppikar speaks on Casting Couch and her statement goes viral now! Read the details which is viral now.

Story first published: Monday, February 28, 2022, 11:17 [IST]

#Isha #Koppikar #speaks #Casting #Couch #statement #viral #Hero #called #refused #fired #Isha #Koppikar

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Sara Ali Khan reached Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain, Amrita Singh also appeared! Sara Ali Khan reached Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain, Amrita Singh also appeared!

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment