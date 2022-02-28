Isha Koppikar speaks on Casting Couch and her statement goes viral now! Hero called me alone, if I refused, I was fired – Isha Koppikar
Isha Koppikar has not worked in any film or web series for a long time but has been famous for her superb performance. Now news is coming that Isha Koppikar is all set to make her comeback and she has some projects to release this year. But at this time one of his news remains the subject of much discussion, in fact he has recently given a statement regarding the casting couch.
During this, she was talking to Bombay Times and she said that she left many projects because she did not want to do so. He said.. “I called a hero,
who asked me to meet him alone. At that time, many were being hired, so he asked me to leave his staff and meet him,
Isha added
“Isha further added that, she called the producer and said that she is here ‘because of the talent and looks and if it can get me a good job, that’s good enough’. Isha Koppikar did not confess, “So Then he was dropped from the film.”
The statement has been the subject of much discussion
This statement of Isha Koppikar has become the subject of much discussion. Isha is not the only one who has made such allegations, but even before this many actresses have made such serious allegations. Talking about the actress’s career, during her booming career in the 90s and early 2000s, she did films like Ek Tha Dil Ek Thi Dhadkan, Fiza, Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat, Company, Kaante, Pinjar and Dil Ka Rishta.
hit dance number
The actress, known for her hit dance number Khallas, married Timmy Narang in 2009. He took a sabbatical after the birth of his daughter Riana. She was well-liked and played a strong character in her film Krishna Cottage with Sohail Khan.
part of projects
Even today she maintains a very good fan following. In the coming time, he is going to be a part of many great projects which are in discussion.
Story first published: Monday, February 28, 2022, 11:17 [IST]
