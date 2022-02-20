Isha Negi Birthday Wish By Rishabh Pant Cricketers Girlfriend Said I love You In Instagram Story

Sports

11 seconds ago
Isha Negi Birthday, Rishabh Pant Wished and gets special reply: Rishabh Pant has wished his girlfriend Isha Negi a birthday. After this the birthday girl gave a special reply for the Indian cricketer and wrote I love you.

Indian wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant has wished his girlfriend Isha Negi on her birthday. Pant wrote a birthday wish, putting Isha’s photo on Instagram Story. In response, Isha posted a screenshot of Pant’s story in her Instagram story and wrote I love you.

There are often discussions about the love story of Isha Negi and Rishabh Pant. In the beginning of the year 2020, the Indian wicketkeeper also shared a picture with him while on vacation. Since then there were discussions that both are in a relationship with each other. Both were also seen quite close in these pictures. That was the first time when Pant shared his bonding with Isha in front of the world.

Isha Negi is a resident of Dehradun. Talking about his education, he studied at Convent of Jesus and Mary School in Dehradun. Apart from this, Isha has done BA in English from Amity University, Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Isha is very glamorous in appearance. He is also an interior designer by profession.

She completed her education in Delhi and Noida and after that Isha currently lives in Navi Mumbai and handles her business from there. According to his Insta bio, he is an entrepreneur. She often shares her different looks on social media and remains in the discussion. He has more than 1 lakh 73 thousand followers on Instagram.

Instagram story put up by Rishabh Pant and Isha Negi

Before Isha Negi, the news of Rishabh Pant’s relationship with Urvashi Rautela used to make headlines. But it is said that Urvashi wanted to talk to the Indian cricketer, but Pant did not pick up her phone. Later Urvashi blocked him. Recently, Urvashi Rautela was in the news again after her century in Cape Town Test.

Rishabh Pant played a brilliant half-century in the second match of the ongoing T20I series against West Indies. He was also adjudged player of the match. India won the series and were then given a bio-bubble break, resting them from the third T20I and the upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka.


