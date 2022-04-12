Ishaan Khatter as Captain Balram Singh Mehta | Pippa first look posters | Ishaan Khattar as Captain Balram Singh Mehta, Pippa First Look Poster

Major Dhyan Chand biopic working

Work on Major Dhyan Chand Biopic is going on in Bollywood for a long time and the discussion of the film is going on. It is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and directed by Abhishek Chaubey of Udta Punjab – Son Chidiya fame. Ishaan Khattar will play the lead character of Major Dhyan Chand in the film. These characters have been offered to Varun Dhawan and Ranbir Kapoor before Ishaan but both of them did not show much interest in this biopic. Now Ishaan is being considered as the finalist in the film.

Majid Majidi International Film

Ishaan Khatter made his acting debut with Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi’s film Beyond the Clouds. In this film, Deepika Padukone had earlier auditioned for the role of Ishaan’s sister but later Malavika Mohanan appeared in this role.

Hindi film debut

Ishaan Khatter made his Hindi film debut with the Hindi remake of Marathi film Sairat opposite Janhvi Kapoor. Ishaan and Janhvi were launched by Dharma Productions with Dhadak and their chemistry was liked despite the criticism.

romance with tabu

Ishaan Khatter showed his acting range with Mira Nair’s BBC series A Suitable Boy. In this series, Ishaan Khatter was seen romancing Tabu and his mature acting was praised everywhere.

Another flop with kaali peeli

After this Ishaan Khattar appeared with Ananya Panday in the film Kaali Peeli which was the first film to release for Pay Per View. When this film was released on Zee Multiplex and when it flopped, no one even noticed.

