Ishaan Khatter as Captain Balram Singh Mehta | Pippa first look posters | Ishaan Khattar as Captain Balram Singh Mehta, Pippa First Look Poster
Major Dhyan Chand biopic working
Work on Major Dhyan Chand Biopic is going on in Bollywood for a long time and the discussion of the film is going on. It is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and directed by Abhishek Chaubey of Udta Punjab – Son Chidiya fame. Ishaan Khattar will play the lead character of Major Dhyan Chand in the film. These characters have been offered to Varun Dhawan and Ranbir Kapoor before Ishaan but both of them did not show much interest in this biopic. Now Ishaan is being considered as the finalist in the film.
Majid Majidi International Film
Ishaan Khatter made his acting debut with Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi’s film Beyond the Clouds. In this film, Deepika Padukone had earlier auditioned for the role of Ishaan’s sister but later Malavika Mohanan appeared in this role.
Hindi film debut
Ishaan Khatter made his Hindi film debut with the Hindi remake of Marathi film Sairat opposite Janhvi Kapoor. Ishaan and Janhvi were launched by Dharma Productions with Dhadak and their chemistry was liked despite the criticism.
romance with tabu
Ishaan Khatter showed his acting range with Mira Nair’s BBC series A Suitable Boy. In this series, Ishaan Khatter was seen romancing Tabu and his mature acting was praised everywhere.
Another flop with kaali peeli
After this Ishaan Khattar appeared with Ananya Panday in the film Kaali Peeli which was the first film to release for Pay Per View. When this film was released on Zee Multiplex and when it flopped, no one even noticed.
Katrina – Theory
Ishaan Khatter is working with Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Excel Entertainment’s Phone Bhoot. The film is a horror comedy. However, currently no one has much information about the story and characters of the film.
five years in bollywood
Ishaan Khatter will complete his five-year journey in Bollywood with the release of Pippa in 2022. However, Ishaan made his Bollywood debut as a child artist in a film titled Wah Life Ho To Aisi with brother Shahid Kapoor. This film was released in 2005.
expert in dance
It is worth noting that Ishaan Khattar is also an expert in dance like his brother Shahid Kapoor, but till now his full use of this art has not been done anywhere. From the first look of Pippa, it is certain that Ishaan and dance have been heavily used in the film.
