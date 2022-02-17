Ishan Kishan Acting Skills In Recent Video Of Mumbai Indians Sachin Tendulkar Kieron Pollard Burst Out In Laughter

Ishan Kishan Acts on Meeting Sachin Tendulkar Unexpectedly: Mumbai Indians have shared a video in which Ishan Kishan is seen acting on a sudden meeting with Sachin Tendulkar. Seeing his acting, Kieron Pollard was also seen laughing fiercely.

Indian batsman Ishan Kishan is in constant headlines these days. Ishan was in the news for his slow batting in the first T20 against West Indies after being the most expensive sell in the IPL Mega Auction. Meanwhile, on Thursday, Mumbai Indians shared a video on their official Instagram, in which Ishan Kishan’s acting was also seen.

The IPL franchise made the highest bid of Rs 15.25 crore on Ishan Kishan in the mega auction. Mumbai shared a video in its Instagram post in which Ishaan was seen acting. In the caption, the franchise wrote that, the funny guy in your group who suddenly sees his senior. However, this video is not fresh but a throwback video.

In the caption itself, the franchise wrote the question below that, how will you react when Sachin Tendulkar suddenly appears in front of you? Probably, Ishan Kishan is also acting in the video according to this caption, the same moment whose question has been written by Mumbai Indians. After seeing Ishaan’s acting, all the other cricketers present in the dressing room start laughing fiercely.

In this video, Ishan Kishan is acting and Sachin Tendulkar is seen sitting in front of him. On the other hand, Kieron Pollard cannot stop laughing after seeing this acting of the left-handed batsman and he starts laughing very loudly. Apart from Ishan in the video, the franchise has also tagged Sachin Tendulkar and Pollard in this video.

Even before this, Ishan Kishan has been in constant discussion about his acting videos or reels. Recently, after the mega auction, a reel of him and Suryakumar Yadav came in which Surya Kumar tells him that Munna is going? Apart from this, a few days ago, he was also seen dancing with Surya Kumar Yadav on the Srivalli Song of Pushpa film.

23-year-old Ishan Kishan led India’s Under-19 team to the World Cup in 2016 and finished the team as runner up. After this, he made his IPL debut for Gujarat Lions in 2016. In 2018, he joined the Mumbai Indians. Last year itself, he made his international debut for India in ODIs and T20s. He is a wicket-keeper batsman, he has 1452 runs in 61 matches in IPL.