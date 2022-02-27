Ishan Kishan Admitted To Hospital After Lahiru Kumara Fast Bouncer Hit on his head during second T20 Ind vs SL

IND vs SL, Ishan Kishan Admitted To Hospital After Bouncer Hit on Head: Ishan Kishan was admitted to Fortis Hospital in Kangra after the second T20I against Sri Lanka. In the fourth over of the Indian innings, a speedy bouncer from Lahiru Kumara was hit on his head.

In the absence of Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, playing in the team as a wicket-keeper batsman in the ongoing T20 series against Sri Lanka, had to go through a dangerous moment in the second match. A speedy 146 kmph bouncer from Sri Lankan fast bowler Lahiru Kumara hit him in the middle of the head (on the helmet). After this, Ishan’s rhythm deteriorated and he immediately took off the helmet and sat on the ground.

Physio came on the field and did a checkup. After this, Ishan Kishan continued his game but soon he lost his wicket due to Kumara’s flurry in the next over. He scored 16 runs in 15 balls. He was immediately admitted to Fortis Hospital in Kangra for a scan after the match. Initially, he was kept in the ICU and after some time he was shifted to the normal ward. He was later discharged from the hospital. But there is suspense on his playing in the third T20 International match.

According to media reports, Sri Lankan wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Chandimal was also taken to the hospital along with Ishan Kishan. Chandimal’s thumb was injured. He too was taken to Fortis Hospital in Kangra for scan. Shubham, the doctor of the hospital also informed the media about this.

According to ANI, he said, ‘I was associated with the Indian team. I got information that an Indian player has a head injury. After which he was brought to the hospital and his CT scan was done here. After this, he is constantly being kept under medical observation. A Sri Lankan player was also brought in who had a thumb injury. We are constantly monitoring everything.

The ball hit Ishan’s head in the fourth over of the innings.

Chasing the target of 184 runs given by Sri Lanka, India had a poor start and captain Rohit Sharma returned to the pavilion for one run in the first over itself. Ishan Kishan was at the crease and Shreyas Iyer came to support him. Meanwhile, Lahiru Kumara brought the fourth over of the innings. There was a partnership of about 30 more runs for the second wicket and both the batsmen were getting set.

Meanwhile, Lahiru bowled the second ball of this over at a speed of 146 kmph, which was a fast bouncer. The ball went straight to the logo on Ishan’s helmet. After the ball was hit, he took off the helmet and sat there and then the physio had to come on the field. After that he did not appear to be in balance and in a scuffle he gave his wicket to Lahiru in the next over.

However, what comes out in the scan report will have to wait for the detailed information by the BCCI. Soon the board can issue an update regarding his fitness. The last T20 of the series is also to be played on Sunday itself. In such a situation, if Ishan is not fit, then Sanju Samson will handle the gloves and Mayank Agarwal can get a chance for T20 debut.