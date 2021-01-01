Ishan Kishan Pool Volleyball: Watch Video Mumbai Indians players Ishan Kishan, Piyush Chawla, enjoy pool volleyball after being separated in UAE

Highlights The Mumbai Indians have reached the UAE without many of their star players

Mumbai will take on Chennai in the first match of the second leg of the IPL.

Mumbai Indians are 5 time IPL champions

New Delhi

A number of players from the record five-time champions Mumbai Indians have reached the UAE for the second round of IPL 2021 without their captain Rohit Sharma, pacer Jaspreet Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav.

Rohit, Bumrah and Suryakumar are currently on a tour of England with Team India, where they are playing a five-match Test series with Virat and co-hosts. On August 13, the Mumbai team players reached Abdabu.

After completing a week-long mandatory quarantine period, the Mumbai players enjoyed volleyball in the pool. Defending champions Mumbai on Friday shared a video on their Instagram account showing the team’s players having fun in a pool outside of cricket.



These players include Ishan Kishan, Piyush Chawla, Aditya Tare and Dhawal Kulkarni. The caption of the video reads, ‘After being set aside for a pool volleyball match.’

Gayle and Pollard will hit fours and sixes in this T20 league before IPL 2021, find out when and where to watch live telecast

Mumbai Indians are currently fourth in the IPL points table with 8 points from 7 matches. The IPL was forced to move forward in the middle of 2021 as the corona broke into a tight biobubble.

The IPL intermission had to be stopped on May 4 after several players were hit by a corona. Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings are the two teams that have played 8 matches in the first half. Six teams could play only seven matches.

Before IPL, fans did not like the new incarnation of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, said – stay away from Ranveer Singh, Mahi Bhai …

Mumbai Indians, led by Rohit Sharma, will take on Chennai Super Kings, led by MS Dhoni, in the first match of the IPL 2021 UAE leg. Mumbai have won two consecutive IPL trophies. In such a situation, he has a good chance to win this trophy for the third time in a row. If Mumbai score a hat-trick to win the trophy, Rohit will become the first captain to do so in league history.