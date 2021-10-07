ishan kishan said virat pollard makes my form better after mi vs rr ipl 2021 | IPL Phase 2: After Mumbai’s victory, Ishan Kishan was revealed – these giants improved form

Sharjah Ishan Kishan, who contributed significantly to the victory of Mumbai Indians in the match played against Rajasthan Royals in IPL, has said that ups and downs are part of any player’s life. Ishaan was a flop in the last few innings due to which he was being criticized. Recently, cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar criticized Ishaan and Suryakumar Yadav and said that both these players have become relaxed after joining the Indian team.

Ishaan played a brilliant innings

Ishaan played an important role in helping the team win by eight wickets with an unbeaten 50 against Rajasthan on Tuesday. During this, Ishaan played an unbeaten innings of 50 runs in 25 balls. During this he hit 5 fours and 3 sixes. After the match, Ishaan said that it is pleasant to come back in the opening and score runs and lead the team to victory by a huge margin. Looks great and this win was essential for our team. Our strategy was to play as straight as possible. I think career ups and downs are a big part of any player’s life.

also discussed with Virat

He said that I was not in a good position. Many batsmen were unable to score runs. Our support staff is excellent. I also discussed with Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya bhai and everyone supported me. I also spoke to Kieron Pollard who told me to keep things simple.

it was important for us to win the match

Rohit said, ‘We came here to do what we had to do. Two points were very important for us. As soon as we got Rajasthan Royals out for 90, only then we had a chance to finish this match as soon as possible. It was necessary to win the match. We batted freely and started well. It was a good match for us.

