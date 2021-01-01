Ishant Sharma Oval Test match: India v England Oval Test match Ishant may be out of Oval Test Ashwin may get a chance
India’s senior pacer Ishant Sharma could be dropped from the playing XI for the remaining two Tests against England due to his poor performance in the third Test. England won the third match by an innings and 76 runs to tie the five-match series at 1-1. Ishant scored 92 runs in 22 overs and did not take a single wicket.
If Ishant is left out, Umesh Yadav and Shardul Thakur could be included in the playing XI. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja’s knee scan, meanwhile, showed no serious injuries but offspinner Ravichandran Ashwin is a strong contender for a place in the squad for the fourth Test at the Oval from September 2.
It is not yet clear whether India will go with two spinners but Ashwin Surrey’s side did well in the county match at the ground and cannot be ruled out for the match.
