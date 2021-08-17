Ishant Siraj Shami Jaspreet Bumrah: How is this Indian bowling attack different from the era of Kapil Dev Javagal Srinath Zaheer Khan Sachin Tendulkar answers

India beat England by 155 runs in the second Test at Lord’s. Now the third Test between the two teams will be played in Leeds from 25 August. The highlight of this win was that a total of 11 players performed. Some showed Jauhar in the first innings while others showed color in the second innings.This is India’s third Test victory over the historic Lord’s. After the match, the Indian team’s current fast bowling is being compared to that of Kapil Dev, Javagal Srinath and Zaheer Khan. Sachin Tendulkar, who is called the god of cricket, was asked about the comparison.

Answering him, he says, ‘Today this bowling attack is the best in the world. It reflects talent, discipline and hard work on fitness and a desire to learn more. I don’t like to compare it to other eras because the bowling attack should also be decided by the batsmen batting against them. Kapil or Srinath or Zaheer had different batsmen in front of them during the generation.

Tendulkar’s clarity: England is very weak, only Root can score a century

Asked by Jaspreet Bumrah, who is gaining momentum after a disappointing bowling performance at the World Cup, he said, “I think Bumrah didn’t get enough practice for the long spell before the WTC final. He’s the kind of bowler who will bowl as well as he can. Is and we saw it yesterday when he knocked out Oli Robinson with a surprisingly slow delivery.

