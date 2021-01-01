Ishi Shi Kapoor Ranbir Kapoor Raj Kapoor: Ishi Shi Kapoor Birthday: ‘I am your father, not secretary’, when Raj Shi Kapoor was advised by his father Raj Kapoor

Father Shi advised Ranbir from his father In an interview, Ishi Shi Kapoor had said that his father Raj Kapoor often gave him advice and knowledge. Raj Kapoor also used to say that Ishi Shin should give the same advice to his son Ranbir. Ishi Shi Kapoor also said that no one can be ahead of his family in terms of acting.

When Raj Kapoor said – I am your father, not the secretary In this interview, Ishi Shi Kapoor said, ‘I never went anywhere to learn acting. My father never made a choice for me. Once he said – I have given this boy a rest. Now we have to take responsibility for ourselves. It will fall, it will rise, it will work. In the same way it should be learned in life. Kapoor Kapoor further said that Raj Kapoor said – I am your father, not the secretary. I treat my son the same way.

Ranbir decides for himself Ishi Shi Kapoor said, 'I know the entire film industry because I have worked with most people. If someone calls Ranbir, all I can say is that I am his father, no secretary. Go, talk to him, he will make his own decision.

‘If I could have stopped, Ranbir would not be in these films’ Point Shi Kapoor said on his point that he does not like many of Ranbir’s films. He said that if he had made Ranbir’s decision, Ranbir would not have been in those films. Ishi Shi said, ‘Honestly, if I were in his place, I would never have made a film like‘ Barfi ’. Also I don’t let him do movies like ‘Wakeup Sid’, ‘Rockstar’ or ‘Rocket Lion’. ‘

September 4, 2021 is the 69th birthday of Bollywood actor Ishi Shi Kapoor. Although Rishi Kapoor is no more in this world, his family, friends and fans still remember him fondly. Issue Shi Kapoor used to give his innocent vote on every issue. He used to do this in the family as well. In an old interview, he talked about his father Raj Kapoor.