ishi Shi Kapoor Sharmaji Namkeen First Look: birthday The first look of Shi Kapoor’s last film ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ on his birthday

September 4, 2021 is the 69th birthday of Bollywood actor Ishi Shi Kapoor. Although Rishi Kapoor is no more in this world, but he has a film that has not been released yet. Sharma Shi Kapoor’s latest film is titled ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’. The first look of the film (Sharmaji Namkeen First Look) has been released on his birthday.

Ishi Shi Kapoor died before the completion of the film, leaving the rest of his character to be played by Paresh Rawal. That is why apart from Shiv Kapoor, Paresh Rawal is also seen in this first look. Juhi Chawla will also be seen in a pivotal role in the film. Ishi Shi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has also shared the poster of the film on social media.



The story of ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ revolves around a 60 year old man who is very popular. The film is directed by Hitesh Bhatia. The film is produced by Riteish Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Honey Trehan and Abhishek Choubey. The release date of the film has not been decided yet. Now surely Shi Shi Kapoor’s fans are eagerly waiting for this movie.