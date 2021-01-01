ishi Shi Kapoor Sharmaji Namkeen First Look: birthday The first look of Shi Kapoor’s last film ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ on his birthday
Ishi Shi Kapoor died before the completion of the film, leaving the rest of his character to be played by Paresh Rawal. That is why apart from Shiv Kapoor, Paresh Rawal is also seen in this first look. Juhi Chawla will also be seen in a pivotal role in the film. Ishi Shi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has also shared the poster of the film on social media.
The story of ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ revolves around a 60 year old man who is very popular. The film is directed by Hitesh Bhatia. The film is produced by Riteish Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Honey Trehan and Abhishek Choubey. The release date of the film has not been decided yet. Now surely Shi Shi Kapoor’s fans are eagerly waiting for this movie.
#ishi #Shi #Kapoor #Sharmaji #Namkeen #birthday #Shi #Kapoors #film #Sharmaji #Namkeen #birthday
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.