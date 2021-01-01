Ishika Dey will be in the lead role in Ranu Mandal’s biopic, Himesh Reshammiya is also being approached

In today’s age of social media, people become stars overnight that no one has known before. One such example is the singer (Ranu Mondal). Her video of Lata Mangeshkar singing ‘Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai’ became so popular on social media overnight that the whole of India started recognizing her. After this, music director Himesh Reshammiya also offered a song by Ranu from his film ‘Happy Hardy and Heer’. Now there is news that Ranu Mandal will be making a biopic. Director Hrishikesh Mandal will be directing this biopic of Ranu Mandal. The title of the film is ‘Miss Ranu Maria’. The role of Ranu Mandal will be played by an actress in this film. Ishika has previously appeared in several Hindi and Bengali films and web shows. Speaking on the biopic, Ishika told eTimes, “Shooting of the biopic will start soon in Kolkata and Mumbai. It will be filmed at the place where Ranu Mondal has lived. Ishika further said that actress Sudipta Chakraborty had earlier been selected for the role but could not make the film due to date issues. The film is being made in Hindi instead of Bengali. Will Himesh Reshammiya () also appear in the film? Answering this question, Ishika said, ‘We are in touch with them. The director has told him about it. We hope he joins us soon. For this film, Ishika has to work hard to get into the look of Ranu Mandal. He has lost 10 kg in the last 2 months. He said that a lot of preparation has to be done for Ranu’s past life as Ranu has been on stage begging for 12 years. Since Ishika is in Kolkata, she doesn’t want to meet Ranu yet. However, Ishika said that she will literally meet Ranu soon. Shooting of the film will start in November and it is expected that it will be released in March-April 2022.