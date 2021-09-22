Ishwari Deshpande dies in car accident: Marathi actress Ishwari Deshpande and friend Shubham die in a car accident in Goa

There is a sad news coming from Marathi cinema. Actress Ishwari Deshpande dies in car accident in Goa According to a report by our colleague ETimes, the accident took place on Monday morning in an area called Arpora or Hadfade near Bardej taluka in Goa. Ishwari Deshpande’s friend Shubham Dadge was also present in the car along with the car accident. He too died on the spot. According to reports, Ishwari Deshpande’s car sank in the deep waters of Baga Bay.

Police pulled the bodies out of the car, which was submerged in deep water. It is said that the car in which Ishwari Pandey and Shubham were traveling was speeding. However, it is not yet understood who is driving the car. It is said that Ishwari Deshpande and Shubham were planning to get married next month. Both had arrived in Goa on September 15. A few days ago, Ishwari and Shubham completed the shooting of their Marathi and Hindi projects.