Ishwari Deshpande dies in car accident: Marathi actress Ishwari Deshpande and friend Shubham die in a car accident in Goa
There is a sad news coming from Marathi cinema. Actress Ishwari Deshpande dies in car accident in Goa According to a report by our colleague ETimes, the accident took place on Monday morning in an area called Arpora or Hadfade near Bardej taluka in Goa. Ishwari Deshpande’s friend Shubham Dadge was also present in the car along with the car accident. He too died on the spot. According to reports, Ishwari Deshpande’s car sank in the deep waters of Baga Bay.
