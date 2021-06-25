ISI-Dawood terror conspiracy: ISI and Dawood Ibrahim terror plot conspiracy against India and Mumbai blast connection

Recently, a special cell of the Delhi Police arrested several accused belonging to the gang of underworld goon Dawood Ibrahim from various cities in the country. Police have also claimed that these people were planning terrorists during the festive season. Cricket matches will also be played during the festival. Isn’t the festive season chosen for terrorist plots because of cricket matches?

Ramesh Mahale, the Chief Investigation Officer of the 26/11 case, gave us important information in this regard. According to Mahale, the two accused arrested by the Delhi Police had gone to Pakistan by sea from Muscat. The 2/11 Fidayeen terrorists had also come to Mumbai by sea, but before the terrorists arrived in Mumbai, David Headley walked around the sea in Mumbai for several days.

… After that Reiki was done in 4 places in Mumbai

Subsequently, he also sent the cricket calendar to the Pakistan-based ISI and Lashkar-e-Taiba handlers, listing the dates of the cricket matches between India and England in November 2008. David Headley had done Reiki of four sea related places in Mumbai. These included Gateway of India, Yellow Gate, Prabhadevi in ​​Worli and Badhwar Park in Colaba.

David Headley reports in his Reiki that the rest of the place is crowded. There is also police security at Gateway India, but very little publicity in Badhwar Park. Most of the Koli community lives around Badhwar Park, who like to watch TV during cricket matches. That is why terrorists can easily enter Mumbai through this route. The day of 26/11 was chosen to reach Mumbai via Badhwar Park as there was a one-day cricket match between India and England at Rajkot on that day.

Dawood Ibrahim’s brother Iqbal is in the custody of NCB

IPL and T20 World Cup during the festive season

In the latest case of Delhi Police when terrorists are talking about a conspiracy to bomb the country during the festive season, according to an official, we should keep in mind that the IPL tournament season starts on September 19, which is 15, runs till October and immediately after that the T20 World Cup starts on October 17. Watching cricket matches live on TV is not only public, but sometimes people involved in security are also involved.

According to Mahale, the 26/11 Fidayeen terrorists did not enter Mumbai before they arrived in Mumbai, they reached Mumbai with the help of GPS. But Rajesh Pandey, retired IG of UP police, told us that looking at the case related to Delhi Police specials, it seems that ISI deliberately practiced some people traveling by sea so that an attack like 26/11 could happen again in the future.

According to Pandey, the terrorists who came by sea in the 26/11 case were Pakistanis, in the latest case, the terrorists who were sent by sea by Pakistan are Osama alias Sami and Zeeshan Kamar are Indians. On April 22, Osama went to Muscat. There, an accused named Zeeshan was already present in the flat where he was kept. Soon 15-16 Bangladeshi nationals also joined them, after which all were taken to Pakistan by different sea routes and given terrorist training there. He was then brought back to Muscat by sea and then flown back to India.

Earlier, youths were being sent from Nepal and Bangladesh

Rajesh Pandey says that many years ago, after crossing the border between Nepal and Bangladesh, ISI used to send some Indian children on airplanes from Kathmandu and Dhaka to Pakistan for training camps.

The accused had already forged passports of the accused, which were kept by the ISI people. But with that modus operandi now more under investigation, security is also more elaborate, so the ISI decided to repeat the modus operandi of 26/11 as a terrorist conspiracy in India by sea, but this time it could not succeed in its conspiracy.