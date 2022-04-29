ISIS ‘Beatle’ member sentenced to life in prison for terror beheadings



A man convicted of kidnapping and killing American journalist James Foley in Syria has been sentenced to life in prison by a Virginia court on Friday.

Alexandra Cote, who joined El Shafi El Sheikh, was convicted in a federal courthouse in Alexandria, Virginia, of crimes against four Americans that eventually led to their deaths.

Elsheikh, who was convicted earlier this month and will face retribution later, was ordered by the judge to be present at the sentencing hearing on Friday so that he could hear statements of influence given to his victim’s family members.

Kotey and Elsheikh, both British citizens, were part of an ISIS cell called “The Beatles” by their captives because of their accent.

The main leader of their group was the notorious Mohammed Mwaji, commonly known as Jihadi John, who was killed in Syria in 2015.

Foley was beheaded by Islamic State terrorists in Syria in 2014 after being abducted and captured in 2012.

Michael Foley, the American journalist’s brother, said in a statement that “I feel sorry for you both for choosing hate.”

Kote, 38, a resident of west London where he converted to Islam before moving to Syria and worked with ISIS from 2012 to 2015 when he was captured by Kurdish fighters.

The U.S. Department of Justice says four Americans, including Cote Foley, Kayla Mueller, Steven Sutloff and Peter Cassig, were involved in “negotiations to seize, detain and hold hostage.”

Kote had previously been convicted of eight counts of hostage-taking and a count of terrorism-related deaths.

Foley, Sutloff and Cassig were all beheaded in 2014.

Mueller later died as a hostage for ISIS during an airstrike in 2015.

“We miss our beautiful daughter,” her mother, Marsha, said in a statement of her recollection.

Addressing Cote and Elsheich, Mueller’s father, Carl, said, “I have lost faith in God and our government.”

