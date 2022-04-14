ISIS ‘Beatle’ trial: British man found guilty in US trial



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

El Shafi Elsheikh, a British national believed to be part of the infamous “Beatles” terrorist cell, was convicted on Thursday of plotting to take ISIS hostage, killing four Americans, including three who were beheaded.

A jury in U.S. District Court in Alexandria, Virginia, found Elsheikh guilty in eight cases after a four-hour hearing. He faces up to life in prison.

US general says counter-terrorism efforts ‘tougher’ after Biden’s withdrawal from Afghanistan

The three ISIS prisoners were nicknamed “Beatles” for their accent but were notorious for their brutality. Prosecutors say Sheikh and his friend Alexandra Cote and Mohammed Mwaji, known as “Jihadi John”, knew each other in England before joining the Islamic State.

The group tortured and beat prisoners, forced them to fight each other until they fell, and even parodied their cruel songs. Surviving hostages testified that the kidnappers were happy to rewrite “Hotel California” as “Hotel Osama” and sing their song “You’ll Never Leave”.

Four American hostages have been convicted of the deaths: Foley, Steven Sutloff, Peter Cassig and Kayla Mueller. All but Muller were executed by beheading for online videotaping. Mller was forced into slavery and raped more than once by Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi before being assassinated.

They were among 26 detainees between 2012 and 2015, when the Islamic State group controlled large parts of Iraq and Syria.

The culprit was found although none of the surviving hostages identified Elsheikh as their abductor. Although the “Beatles” had a distinctive accent, they always took great care to hide their faces behind masks and instruct hostages to avoid eye contact or the risk of being beaten.

El-Sheikh and Kotek were captured together by the Kurdish-led Syrian Defense Forces in 2018 and brought to Virginia in 2020 for a trial. Mwaji was killed in a drone strike a few years ago.

Elsheikh eventually acknowledged his role in the plot to interrogators as well as media interviewers, acknowledging that he had helped gather email addresses and provide life support to the hostages’ families as part of the ransom negotiations.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.