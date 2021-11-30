ISIS Fighter Convicted in Death of Enslaved 5-Year-Old Girl

BERLIN – A German court has convicted an Islamic State soldier of crimes against humanity and war crimes after capturing a 5-year-old Yazidi girl bought as a slave in Iraq and leaving her in the scorching heat to die of thirst.

The 29-year-old was identified as Taha al-J. Under German privacy law, life sentences were handed down and the girl’s mother was ordered to pay 50,000 euros, or about $ 57,000, in damages, who was a co-defendant in the case and was present when the verdict was read.

According to Judge Christoph Collar, presiding over the trial in Frankfurt, this was the first massacre of an Islamic State soldier who systematically persecuted a Yazidi ethnic group in Iraq. During his tenure, the Islamic State killed thousands of Yazidi men and kidnapped and enslaved thousands of Yazidi women and girls.

“The Yazidis are waiting for this moment,” Amal Clooney, a human rights lawyer and member of the mother’s legal team, said in a statement. “Seven years later, to finally hear the judges, declare that what they have endured is genocide.”