ISIS Fighter Convicted in Death of Enslaved 5-Year-Old Girl
BERLIN – A German court has convicted an Islamic State soldier of crimes against humanity and war crimes after capturing a 5-year-old Yazidi girl bought as a slave in Iraq and leaving her in the scorching heat to die of thirst.
The 29-year-old was identified as Taha al-J. Under German privacy law, life sentences were handed down and the girl’s mother was ordered to pay 50,000 euros, or about $ 57,000, in damages, who was a co-defendant in the case and was present when the verdict was read.
According to Judge Christoph Collar, presiding over the trial in Frankfurt, this was the first massacre of an Islamic State soldier who systematically persecuted a Yazidi ethnic group in Iraq. During his tenure, the Islamic State killed thousands of Yazidi men and kidnapped and enslaved thousands of Yazidi women and girls.
“The Yazidis are waiting for this moment,” Amal Clooney, a human rights lawyer and member of the mother’s legal team, said in a statement. “Seven years later, to finally hear the judges, declare that what they have endured is genocide.”
Although neither the victim nor the killer was German and the crime took place in Fallujah, Iraq, the trial was conducted in Germany on the principle of universal jurisdiction, which is being used by German courts to prosecute people accused of war crimes in countries such as Iraq. And Syria.
During the trial, which began in April 2020, the mother testified that she and her son had been taken prisoner by Taha al-Jane. And his wife, Jennifer W., several months after the couple bought them as slaves in 2015.
At her home in Fallujah, Iraq, the mother said that if she was forced to do menial work under difficult circumstances, the girl would stay out of the way. One day, after a 5-year-old girl wet her bed, Taha Al-J. She was taken out in the midday sun and tied to a window sill and left there to die of thirst, she testified.
The girl’s mother, whose identity is being kept secret for security reasons, lives in Germany under the Witness Protection Program. According to Deutsche Welle, she testified on five different occasions in Frankfurt through a translator.
Taha al-J. Arrested in Athens in May 2019 on a European arrest warrant and extradited to Germany in accordance with the principles of universal jurisdiction. Last month, in a separate lawsuit in Munich, Jennifer W., a German citizen, was arrested. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison for allowing his daughter to die.
The case in Frankfurt is one of a series of trials brought to German courts in which neither the defendant nor the victim was German and no crimes were committed on German soil.
This summer, a German federal prosecutor convicted a Syrian doctor of crimes against humanity for torturing and killing at least one victim for the Assad regime. Colonel Anwar Ruslan, who has been working in a secret Syrian prison since April 2020, has been on trial in the West German city of Koblenz. In April, Iyad al-Gharib, a low-ranking Syrian official working in the same prison, was sentenced by the same court to four-and-a-half years in prison for crimes against humanity.
Ms. Clooney wrote that “she is grateful to Germany for upholding the principle of universal jurisdiction, which means that such crimes should be prosecuted wherever and whenever they occur.”
Roger Lou Phillips, legal director of the Syrian Justice and Accountability Center in Washington, said European courts are obliged to prosecute criminals if they are in Europe. However, he acknowledged that their numbers were not enough to defeat Islamic State militants.
“The capacity of these courts is really small compared to the scale of the crimes committed by ISIS,” Mr Phillips said. “ISIS needs to pursue a more comprehensive process, such as a special court.”
