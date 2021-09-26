ISIS slave women say they didn’t consent to a film about them

In a critically acclaimed documentary on the rescue of women and girls from sexual slavery by ISIS, tension-filled scenes play out in a Syrian detention camp and later in a safe home where victims face painful choices.

Swedish film “Sabaya” won the prestigious Sundance Film Festival award for Best Director of a Foreign Documentary this year and debuted at the Human Rights Film Festival in Berlin last week. Critics gave it excellent reviews; Its real-life scenes of car chases and rescue attempts are as dramatic as any fantasy thriller.

But the film has upset some of those it was intended to celebrate: women from Iraq’s Yazidi religious minority who were sexually enslaved by the Islamic State terrorist group for years and who are the main themes. They and their advocates say it is a violation of the rights of women, who have already been denied almost all control over their lives, to decide whether they want the images to be used.

Three of the Yazidi women in the documentary told The New York Times that they did not understand what the film’s director Hogir Hirori planned to do with the footage or were told that the film would not be available in Iraq or Syria. . Fourth said she knew he was making a film, but told him she didn’t want to be in it. A Kurdish-Swedish doctor helping Yazidi women also clarified that she does not want to appear in the documentary.