ISIS slave women say they didn’t consent to a film about them
In a critically acclaimed documentary on the rescue of women and girls from sexual slavery by ISIS, tension-filled scenes play out in a Syrian detention camp and later in a safe home where victims face painful choices.
Swedish film “Sabaya” won the prestigious Sundance Film Festival award for Best Director of a Foreign Documentary this year and debuted at the Human Rights Film Festival in Berlin last week. Critics gave it excellent reviews; Its real-life scenes of car chases and rescue attempts are as dramatic as any fantasy thriller.
But the film has upset some of those it was intended to celebrate: women from Iraq’s Yazidi religious minority who were sexually enslaved by the Islamic State terrorist group for years and who are the main themes. They and their advocates say it is a violation of the rights of women, who have already been denied almost all control over their lives, to decide whether they want the images to be used.
Three of the Yazidi women in the documentary told The New York Times that they did not understand what the film’s director Hogir Hirori planned to do with the footage or were told that the film would not be available in Iraq or Syria. . Fourth said she knew he was making a film, but told him she didn’t want to be in it. A Kurdish-Swedish doctor helping Yazidi women also clarified that she does not want to appear in the documentary.
“I told them I didn’t want to be filmed,” said one of the Yazidi women. “It’s not good for me. It’s dangerous.”
Their objections have raised issues about what constitutes informed consent by victims and the various standards applied to documentary subjects in Western countries.
Mr Hirori, a Swedish national and former Iraqi Kurdish refugee, spent nearly two years filming in 2019 and 2020 and made several trips to Syria and Iraq. He stated that he had obtained oral, written or filmed consent from all the women identified in the documentary.
Mr Hirori, a veteran filmmaker, told The Times that he initially registered verbal consent in the days after the women were rescued in 2019 and when he was living in the same safe house in Syria that had some of them. He said he intended to have him sign a written communiqué on his subsequent visit to the field, but it was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic, so he “physically mailed” the forms.
The women said they had received consent forms, but electronically in English, a language they do not understand. The forms came about two years after they were filmed and after the screening of the film.
Hirori and producer, Antonio Russo Merenda, were named in appearances by The Times, and dated after the film debuted at Sundance in January. He asked for retrospective consent.
In cases where the women did not give written consent, Mr. Hirori said, he used footage of their faces blurred. However, some of the women’s slightly blurred features are still recognizable in the film.
“Some people changed their mind,” he said of the issue of consent, speaking in Swedish through an interpreter.
The film takes place after ISIS took over parts of Syria and Iraq and its campaign of genocide against the Yazidis in 2014. The fighters killed an estimated 3,000 Yazidis and captured about 6,000, including many girls and women, who were sex slaves.
The documentary shows the efforts of two Yazidi community leaders and guards to rescue Yazidi women in the chaotic and dangerous Al Holl detention camp in northeastern Syria.
After the fall of ISIS in 2019, around 60,000 women and children from areas under the control of the terrorist group were taken to the Teemdar camp. These included hundreds of Yazidi women who were forced to live with the families of the fighters who had enslaved them, even though by that time most of those fighters had died in combat.
“These are people who were kidnapped at a very young age and kept as slaves and sexually abused for five years,” said Peter Galbraith, a former US ambassador who has served as a lawyer for more than a dozen Yazidis. Helped the women to be reunited with their young children. snatched from them. The Yazidi community in Iraq does not allow women to bring back the children of the fathers of ISIS fighters.
“I don’t see how, in those circumstances, they gave informed consent,” said Mr Galbraith, adding that even if he had, he would not have understood the full repercussions of it.
A scene in the film depicts Dr. Nemam Ghafouri, a Swedish doctor who helped Yazidi women for years. She died in March after contracting Covid-19 while Yazidi mothers were reunited with their young children by ISIS fighters.
One of her sisters, Dr. Najdar Ghafouri, said that she still had text exchanges with Mr. Hirori over her sister’s phone when she learned that the documentary was shown with her face, that she did not want to be in. . This. According to texts shown to The Times by his sister, the filmmaker replied that he had no close friends.
The film touches on the highly charged subject of separating Yazidi women from their children, whose fathers are ISIS fighters.
Some women voluntarily gave up children. But some are still hiding in the Al Holl camp and other places because they know they will be forced to leave their young children if they want to return to their families and community in Iraq.
In some scenes in the film, a distraught young woman is forced by Yazidi leaders to leave her 1-year-old son in Syria so that he can return to Iraq.
“I saw him doing the film, but didn’t know what it was for,” the woman said. She said that at no time thereafter was she asked by the filmmakers to sign the consent release.
All Yazidi women interviewed requested anonymity. Some still fear ISIS, while others fear the repercussions of their own conservative community.
The women rescued in the film are still in camps for displaced Iraqis, in safe homes or in other countries. The Swedish doctor’s sister Najdar Ghafouri said she believes the film could put some of them at risk and prevent them from moving on with their lives.
Another Yazidi woman who appeared in the documentary said that Mr Hirori told her that he was making the film for her personal use. And another said she had told Mr. Hirori from the start that she didn’t want to be in it because community leaders portrayed as heroes had lied to some of the women and took their children away from them.
One of the women said that Yazidi officials pressured her to sign the consent form, although she did not understand what it said. Consent gives filmmakers broad rights over stories, images, voices and even names of women.
Human Rights Watch considered “Sabaya” for its own film festival but decided against it due to concerns about the subjects.
Letta Tyler, an associate director in the group’s Crisis and Conflict Division, said, “The film raises a number of red flags for us concerning concerns that it may be victimizing.” “How can women who are being kept in a safe house with no easy access give consent?”
She said that she was particularly concerned about the close-up of a 7-year-old girl who was depicted as being rescued in the film. Mr Hirori said he obtained consent from the girl’s guardian, whom he would not name. But her legal guardian told The Times she was never approached for consent.
The handling of consent for “Sabaya” contrasts with common practices in Europe or the United States, where films generally provide evidence that the release has been obtained to secure protection against privacy claims.
The Swedish Film Institute, the main funder of the documentary, said it was up to the film’s producer to obtain consent and believed that the filmmakers had done so.
“Just because they’re so far away doesn’t make it right that we can eat popcorn and watch a movie about a terrifying scene somewhere,” said Najdar Gafouri, the sister of the Swedish doctor. “It’s not fiction. That’s what happened to these girls.”
#ISIS #slave #women #didnt #consent #film
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.