ISL 2018-19 Semi-Final Football, FC Goa vs Mumbai City: Breaking Mumbai’s dream, Goa reached the final for the second time

ISL 2018-19 Semi-Final Football, FC Goa vs Mumbai City Football: Mumbai City FC beat FC Goa 1-0 at home in the second leg of the second semi-final of the fifth season of the Indian Super League (ISL). However, despite this victory, Mumbai’s dream of reaching the final was shattered and Goa’s team was able to make it to the final on the basis of a big win in the first leg.

Goa won the first leg match 5-1 in Mumbai. That’s why she reached the final with an aggregate score of 5–2 after the end of the two stages. This is the second time that Goa has made it to the title match. Goa had earlier reached the final in 2015, where they lost 3-2 to Chennaiyin. Goa will now face Bengaluru FC in the final on Sunday, March 17.

Bengaluru beat NorthEast to enter the final for the second time in a row. In such a situation, a close match is expected between both the teams in the final. Let us tell you that Goa and Bangalore have not been able to win the title of IS till date. Now it is sure that this time a new team will win the ISL title.