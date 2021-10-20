ISL 2018-19 Semi-Final Football, Northeast United vs Bengaluru FC: Northeast’s dream shattered, Bengaluru booked for the second time in a row

ISL 2018-19 Semi-Final Football, Northeast United vs Bengaluru FC: Bengaluru FC has reached the final of the Indian Super League for the second time in a row. In the fifth season of the Indian Super League (ISL), Bengaluru defeated NorthEast United 3-0 in the second leg of the first semi-final played at their home Sree Kanteerava Stadium. For Bengaluru, Miku scored 2 and captain Sunil Chhetri scored 1 goal.

NorthEast beat Bengaluru 2-1 at home in the first leg but could not score a single goal and Bengaluru went on to score three goals. Bengaluru entered the final with an aggregate score of 4-2. This is the second time in a row that Bengaluru has made it to the finals. She reached the final last year as well but could not win the title.

In the first half there was no goal from both the teams. In the second half, both the teams were desperate to score goals. Bengaluru missed the goal in the 51st minute. In the 72nd minute, Sisko gave the ball to Udanta and Udanta passed the pass to Miku. Miku put the ball in the net in one touch to end the goal drought in this match to take Bengaluru 1-0 ahead.

NorthEast was trying to equalize but in the meantime they got another blow in the last moments. Delgado scored on a counter attack in the 87th minute to put Bengaluru ahead 2-0. After this, captain Chhetri shattered NorthEast’s dream of playing the final for the first time with a simple goal in the 90th minute.