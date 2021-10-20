ISL 2018-19 Semi Final, NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC Playing 11: Here is the playing XI of both the teams

ISL 2018-19 Semi Final, NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC Playing 11: NorthEast United will enter the final with the intention of cutting tickets. At the same time, Bengaluru FC will be eyeing a place in the title match for the second time in a row.

ISL 2018-19 Semi Final, NEUFC vs BFC, NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC Today Match Playing 11: The Indian Super League 2018-19 has reached its last phase. In the 5th season of ISL, the first semi-final match between NorthEast United FC and Bengaluru FC will be played at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati today. North East United have made it to the playoffs for the first time, overcoming the failure of the last four seasons. In such a situation, his eyes will be on making a place in the final of ISL for the first time. However, defeating Bengaluru will not be easy for NorthEast as this team has been able to show a dazzling game for the second consecutive season. In the second half of the fifth season, although Bengaluru’s team looked average, despite this, they remained on top of the table. NorthEast finished fourth in the table, so it would not be easy for them to beat the title contenders.

Starting line-up

NorthEast United FC (Playing XI): Pawan Kumar (goalkeeper), Mato Grajic, Genlar Rivas, Reagan Singh, Robert Lalthalamuana, Jose Ludo, Lalthathanga Khavalring, Rollin Borges, Federico Gallego, Ridim Tlang, Bartholomew Ogbek (c).

Bengaluru FC (Playing XI): Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (Goalkeeper), Rahul Bhike, Albert Seran, Juanan, Harmanjot Khabra, Nishu Kumar, Udanta Singh, Dimas Delgado, Alejandro Garcia Barrera, Sunil Chhetri (Captain), Miku.