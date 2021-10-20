ISL 2018-19 Semi-Final, Northeast United vs Bengaluru FC Highlights: Last minute goal score NorthEast won 2-1

ISL 2018-19 Semi-Final Football, Northeast United vs Bengaluru FC Football Highlights: In the 5th season of the Indian Super League, the first leg of the first semi-final match between NorthEast United FC and Bengaluru FC was played at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium today. In this match, NorthEast United FC defeated Bengaluru FC 2-1. Redeem Tlang and Juan Masia scored for NorthEast United. Juan scored via penalty in injury time. At the same time, captain Sunil Chhetri scored the only goal for Bengaluru.

NorthEast was given the lead in the 20th minute by Redeem Talang but super-sub Jisco Hernandez scored with captain Sunil Chhetri in the 82nd minute to level Bengaluru 1-1. In such a situation, Harmanjot Khabra’s mistake in the fourth minute (94th minute) of injury time outweighed Bengaluru. Khabra drops Masia inside the box and the hosts get a penalty. Masia made no mistake in converting it into a goal.

This is NorthEast’s first win over Bengaluru in the ISL. This was the fifth match between the two teams. In the previous three matches, Bengaluru had won while one match was drawn. Now NorthEast will go to Bengaluru with a boost of morale where the second leg of the semi-final match will be played on March 11 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. Let us tell you that North East United have made it to the playoffs for the first time, overcoming the failure of the last four seasons. In such a situation, now his eyes will be on making a place in the final of ISL for the first time. However, defeating Bengaluru at home will not be easy for NorthEast.