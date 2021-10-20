ISL 2018, Chennaiyin FC vs Delhi Dynamos FC: Delhi finally opened the winning account this season

ISL 2018, Chennaiyin FC vs Delhi Dynamos FC, Hero ISL 2018: This is Delhi’s first win in 12 matches. It has four draws and seven losses. The win moved them from 10th to ninth place on the points table. Due to three points from this match, Delhi now have seven points.

Struggling with poor form, Delhi Dynamos finally opened their account of their victory in ISL Season 5 by defeating defending champions Chennaiyin FC 3-1 on 15 December. Delhi ended the winning drought of the last 11 matches by scoring two goals within four minutes in the second half. This is Delhi’s first win in 12 matches. It has four draws and seven losses. The win moved them from 10th to ninth place on the points table. Due to three points from this match, Delhi now have seven points. The current winner Chennaiyin has slipped from ninth to 10th position. They have five points from 12 matches with one win, two draws and nine losses.

Chennaiyin, however, played aggressive football in the first half. The hosts’ Rafael Augusto attacked the goalpost in the second minute itself. His shot went straight into the hands of the goalkeeper. Delhi was also not going to lag behind. Carlos Salome made an attempt sometime later which failed. Delhi got a bad news in the 12th minute. Marty Crespi got the yellow card. However, in the 16th minute, Daniel Lalhimpuia made the Delhi team happy by scoring a goal. He scored this goal on the pass of Nandkumar Sekar. Rene Mehlik handed the ball to Nandakumar, standing on the left flank. Seeing the opportunity, Nandkumar took him to Daniel and Daniel put the ball in the net and put the visiting team 1-0 ahead. Chennaiyin came under a bit of pressure after eating a goal. Augusto tried to equalize in the 30th minute which was once again stopped by Delhi goalkeeper Francesco Doronso.

Augusto was unable to cross Doronso’s hurdle several times but he managed to get the simplest and best opportunity to beat the Delhi goalkeeper in the 39th minute. The ball came to Carlos, but Delhi’s Mohammad Dhot dropped him from behind and the referee gave a penalty. In the 39th minute, Augusto scored on a penalty to level Chennai. Mohammad also got a yellow card.

Augusto had a second goal in the 45th minute, but he could not put the ball in on the vacant goal. The first half ended with a score of 1-1. In the second half, both the teams wanted to double their score. In this effort, she was trying to play an aggressive game. Chennai’s Tondoba Singh got the yellow card in the 57th minute. Two minutes later, the Chennai coach brought in Isaac Vanmalasawma in place of Francisco Fernandez.

In the 71st minute, Chennaiyin made another change and called Carlos out and sent Nelson Gregoro inside. In the same minute, Chennai fielded JJ Lalpekhuula in place of Thoi Singh. Seeing no goal being scored, the thrust of changes was at its peak and the Delhi coach called Mehlik out and expressed confidence in out-of-form running star Andreja Kaluderovic. Meanwhile, Delhi called out the goal-scorer Daniel and brought Vineet Rai on the field.

Despite all the changes, both the teams were neither able to create opportunities nor were able to put pressure on the other team. The ball was just seen moving from player to player. Meanwhile, Bikram Jeet Singh was somehow successful in giving Delhi the lead. He scored a goal in the 78th minute with the help of Lalrinzuala Changte to take Delhi 2-1. Andrzej passes Changte. He went ahead and managed to get the ball to Bikramjeet, dodging the Chennai players. Bikramjit came towards the goalpost with the ball and beat Chennai’s goalkeeper Karanjit Singh to put Delhi ahead with a goal. Four minutes later, Nandkumar also managed to score his first goal of the match. Nandakumar’s goal in the 82nd minute seemed to confirm the visitors’ victory. Delhi tasted victory for the first time this season, maintaining their two-goal lead till the end.