ISL 2018 Football, Bengaluru FC vs ATK: Bengaluru rises to the top after defeating ATK

Bengaluru FC’s invincible chariot in the fifth season of the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) is not taking its name to stop. Last season’s runners-up team defeated two-time winners ATK 1-0 in a match played at their home Sri Kanteerava Stadium on 13 December. Eric Patarlu scored the only goal of the match in the 37th minute. ATK created many chances but sometimes luck and sometimes the defense of the host team stopped them.

This is Bengaluru’s eighth win in 11 matches. He also has three draws, with the help of which he is very strongly in the first place in the 10 team points table with 27 points. With this win, Bangalore’s entry into the playoffs is almost certain. At the same time, this was the 12th match of ATK, out of which they have won four matches and lost four and drawn only four. He remains in sixth place with 16 points.

For Bengaluru, Sunil Chhetri had expressed his intentions by hitting the goal post in the third minute itself, but the captain could not score. From here, gradually ATK entered the circle of Bangalore continuously. Within the first 20 minutes of the match, both got a yellow card each. ATK’s Manuel Lanzarote in the 14th minute and Albert Serran of Bengaluru got the yellow card two minutes later.

In the 19th minute, ATK’s Everton Santos hit straight from the front of the post, which went into the hands of goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu. In the 31st minute, Ankit Mukherji created a chance for ATK with a right-flank cross which was sent off the header by Patarlu. In the 33rd minute, Bengaluru had to make a change in compulsion, with Nishu Kumar’s injury sending Rino Anto on the field.

Bengaluru made some continuous attacks from here in the circle of ATK and finally got success. In the 37th minute, Kean Lewis sent the ball into the box from the left flank, which Patarlu netted a header to put Bengaluru 1-0 ahead. The first half ended with this score.

Coming into the second half, Jayesh Rane of ATIq hit the post which went straight into the hands of goalkeeper Sandhu. Chhetri had scored the second goal for Bengaluru in the 55th minute, but the ball went over the post.

The very next minute ATK got a free kick which was taken by Manuel Lanzarote of Spain. Lanzarote bowls the ball in front of the post on which Balwant fails and the ball is out of play over the goal.

Chhetri once again missed the lead in the 62nd minute to give the team the lead. Five minutes later, coach Steve Kopel sent Komal Thatal to the field in place of Balwant. In the last 15 minutes, both the teams tried hard to score goals and made changes in the same effort but the second goal of the match could not be achieved and Bengaluru continued their unbeaten order.