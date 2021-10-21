ISL 2018 Football, Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC: Bengaluru-Mumbai draw

ISL 2018, Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC, Hero ISL 2018: Bengaluru FC continued their unbeaten campaign in the current season with a draw, while Mumbai remained unbeaten for the last seven matches. With this draw, Bengaluru team maintained their three-point lead at the top of the points table with 24 points.

Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City FC, who were in fine form in the fifth season of the Hero Indian Super League (ISL), somehow continued their unbeaten run in the match played on December 9. The very exciting match played between Mumbai and Bengaluru at the Kanteerava Stadium ended in a 1-1 draw. With one point from this match, Bengaluru have retained their first position in the 10-team table with 24 points. This is his third draw in 10 matches. He has won seven matches, while defeat has not been destined for him so far. At the same time, Mumbai extended their invincible order to seven matches. This is their third draw in 11 matches. He won six and lost two. Taking one point from this match, she has moved to second place with 21 points.

The Bangalore team did a good game in the beginning. Chencho Geltshain tried a goal from the left on Sunil Chhetri’s pass in the sixth minute, but the ball went outside close to the post. Due to Mumbai’s aggressive play, Sehnaaz Singh got the first yellow card of the match. This is his fourth yellow card of this season.

However, it was not easy for Mumbai to stop the hosts and that is why they scored in the 23rd minute. The goal for Bengaluru was scored by Udanta Singh from the right flank with a fine header on Rahul Bhike’s cross and put the ball into the corner of the net.

Mumbai were also in a hurry to reply to Bengaluru’s goal and Moudou Sougou did the job in the 31st minute. Sougou crosses the net from the left flank. The ball was very low, but Sougou sent the ball through the goalpost with a forward dive hit header to level Mumbai 1-1. Mumbai had a chance to take the lead in the 35th minute but Rafael Bastos’s shot went out and the score remained 1-1 in the first half.

At the start of the second half for Mumbai, Sougou created an opportunity as soon as he came and tried to send the ball into the net from the right side. However, he could not overcome the difficult hurdle of Gurpreet. In the 51st minute of the match, Mumbai player Sehnaaz got the yellow card. He got the card for a poor tackle to Dimas Delgaldo. Sehnaaz had the second yellow card in this match which automatically turned into a red card and Sehnaaz had to go out. Mumbai now had to play with 10 players.

In the 59th minute, Harmanjot Khabra of Bengaluru and Rahul of Bangalore got the yellow card in the 62nd minute. This is Harmanjot’s fourth yellow card of this season and due to this he will not be able to play the next match.

Amarinder did not allow Bengaluru to take the lead even in the 66th and 73rd minutes. Here Bengaluru remained in Mumbai’s circle for almost three minutes but could not score. Sougou got the yellow card in the 84th minute. In the end, both the teams tried hard to take the lead but both Gurpreet and Amarinder were able to save their team from defeat.