ISL 2018 Football, FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC: Goa beat NorthEast United 5-1

FC Goa returned to the top-4 of the points table for the fifth season of the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) after thrashing NorthEast United 5-1 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on December 14. For Goa, Ferran Corominas (59th and 84th), Idu Bedia (69th), Hugo Boumos (71st) and Miguel Fernández scored in the 93rd minute. Captain Bartholomew Ogbeche scored the lone goal for NorthEast United in the 91st minute. The opening three goals were 12 minutes apart and the visiting team broke their backs, causing them to suffer their second defeat of the season.

This is Goa’s sixth win in 11 matches. He now has 20 points in his account. He has moved to second place. NorthEast have 20 matches from 12 matches but their second loss of the season has pushed them to fourth place in the points table. The match played between these two teams in Guwahati ended in a draw of 2-2.

The Goa team, playing a crucial final match before the third break of the season at home, started off aggressively and made some good moves but they did not get success. Goa launched another major attack in the 23rd minute. He also got success but the goal was denied due to Boumos being offside.

Goa made another good move in the 28th minute but Jackie’s move could not be exploited by Corso and Brendon Fernandes and the first half ended goalless. At the beginning of the second half, NorthEast made a change. Lalthlamuana went out and Keegan Pereira came in. The visiting team seemed to be gaining momentum. In the same sequence, in the 54th minute, NorthEast missed a golden opportunity to lead. A through pass redeemed by Federico Gallego Tlang could not react in time and the ball sped past him and went to the goalkeeper.

Coro had been trying to give his team the lead for a long time and in the 59th minute with the help of Jackichand Singh, he scored a goal to finally give his team a 1-0 lead. The goal gave Goa so much confidence that they scored two goals in the next 12 minutes to take a 3-0 lead. The second goal for the team was scored by Idu Bedia with the help of Hugo Boumos in the 69th minute, while the third goal was scored by Boumos in the 71st minute with the help of Brendan Fernandes.

The result of this was that the visiting team had to suffer in the 84th minute and their defeat was sealed with the fourth goal, the fourth goal was scored by Koro on Boumos’ pass. This was Boumos’ second assist in this match. With this goal, Coro equaled Canadian star Ian Hume for the most goals scored in the ISL with 28. This is Koro’s 10th goal of the season.

Captain Ogbeche scored a consoling goal for the visiting team in injury time (91st minute). This is Ogbeche’s ninth goal of the season. The visiting team had just managed to score as Miguel Fernández scored the fifth goal for Goa in injury time (93rd minute).