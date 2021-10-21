ISL 2018 Football, Kerala Blasters FC vs FC Pune City: Blasters third defeat at home

Two-time runners-up Kerala Blasters suffered their third defeat at home in the fifth season of the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) on 7 December. FC Pune City defeated it 1-0 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Star Marlelinho scored the winning goal for Pune in the 20th minute. This is Pune’s first and overall second win over Kerala this season. The match played between the two teams in Pune on November 2 was tied at 1-1. This was Kerala’s sixth match at home. His winning account could not be opened at home.

With three points from this win, Pune’s team has moved up one place from ninth place to eighth in the 10-team table after a long time. Kerala team is in seventh place with nine points from 11 matches. He got his fourth defeat of this season.

Both the teams showed attractive game in the first half. From the very beginning, both the teams were seen making chances against each other. In this sequence, in the seventh minute, Pune missed a great opportunity to take the lead. Marcelinho and Kerala goalkeeper Dheeraj Singh had a face-off but Dheeraj showed complete agility to stop Marcelinho’s low-finish. Slavisa Stojanovic made a fine move for Kerala in the eighth minute but he missed going too close. Pune’s Sarthak Golui got the yellow card in the 11th minute.

Pune’s relentless attack bore fruit in the 20th minute as Marcelinho scored with the help of Ashiq Kurunian to put them 1-0 ahead. Marcelinho’s first attempt on Ashiq’s pass was stopped by Anas Edathodika but Marcelinho put the deflected ball into goal to give his team the lead.

After this, the struggle between the two teams continued to maintain possession of the ball. Sandesh Jhingan made a good move for Simileen Dongel in the 39th minute but he went off target.

The hosts made the first change in the 46th minute to get Dongel out and star striker CK Vineet in. In the same minute, Halicharan Narjare made a good move for Kerala, giving Stojanovic a good low-cross pass inside the box but he hit the ball outside.

Pune’s Sahil Pawar got the yellow card in the 50th minute. Pune made the first change in the 52nd minute to take out Marcelinho and Marko Stankovic was brought in. As soon as it came, Stankovic got the yellow card in the 54th minute. In the 58th minute, Stojanovic of Kerala was shown the yellow card.

Zakir Mundampara took a corner for Kerala in the 65th minute and Samad tried to put it into the post through a header but missed. In the 68th minute, Pune removed the injured Aashiq and brought in Nikhil Pujari.

Stankovic was close to scoring for Pune in the 71st minute but his attempt from inside the box was foiled by Dheeraj. Stankovic got the ball due to Cyril Kali’s mistake. This mistake of his could have cost Kerala. In the 75th minute, Kerala dismissed the injured Karez Pekusan and Prasath K. did it inside.

The Kerala team was constantly trying to level up. Prashanth gave Sahal a good pass inside the box in the 76th minute but Matt Mills blocked Sahal’s shot in front of the goal. In the 78th minute, Pune made a change by removing Nim Tamang and bringing in Martin Diaz.

Ian Hume and Stankovic made good moves in the 84th minute, but they could not succeed as Kick Pesik was interrupted. Eager to equalize, Kerala made a good move in injury time but Pune goalkeeper Kamaljeet did not allow Jhingan’s header to reach the post.