ISL 2018 Football, Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: 4 goals from Sogou as Mumbai beat Blasters 6-1

Modou Sogou scored a record four goals as Mumbai City FC thrashed two-time runners-up Kerala Blasters 6-1 in their 12th round of ISL Season 5 played at the Mumbai Football Arena on Sunday (December 16). Sogou has become the first player in ISL history to score four goals in a match. This is Mumbai’s seventh and biggest win this season. He also has three draws and two losses in his account. Mumbai took three points from this win to take their total to 24 and are firmly placed second in the 10-team table. This is the Blasters’ fifth loss in 12 matches. The team is in eighth place with nine points.

The Kerala team lost the match in the very first half as four goals were scored in the first half. Three of the hosts scored, while one goal went to the visiting team. Modou Sogou scored all three goals for Mumbai, while Siminlane Dongel scored for Kerala in this half. Sogou scored a brilliant hat-trick in the 12th, 15th, 30th and 94th minutes. He now has a total of nine goals to his name this season and has moved up to second place in the list of highest goalscorers behind FC Goa’s Ferran Corominas (10). NorthEast United FC captain Barthomolev Ogbeche also has nine goals.

Sogou, with the help of Paulo Machado, scored the first goal of the match in the 12th minute to put Mumbai ahead. Three minutes later, Sogou doubled his team’s lead with the help of Rainier Fernandes.

Kerala launched their first major attack of the match in the 22nd minute but failed. However, the Kerala team scored 1-2 in the 27th minute. The goal was scored by Dongel after the deflected ball that was stopped by Shouvik Chakraborty. Dongel cleverly deflected Amarinder and opened his team’s account by putting the ball in the bottom left.

Kerala’s hopes of a comeback were dimmed when Sogou scored another goal in the 30th minute to put the hosts 3-1 ahead. Subhashish Bose helped Sogou in this goal.

In the 35th minute of the match, Zakir Mundambara of Kerala got the yellow card. In injury time, Mundampara wrongly dropped Rafael Bastos and the referee showed him the second yellow card. He got out of the field and the Kerala team was forced to play the next game with 10 players.

It was difficult for Kerala to level with 10 players and then try to win. Sogou was close to scoring his fourth goal of the match in the 60th minute with Nemanja but Pesic caught fire on his way. Rafael Bastos opened his account in the 70th minute. In the 89th minute, Matias Mirabaje scored with the help of Arnold Isoko to extend Mumbai’s lead to 5-1. After this, in the 94th meet, Sogou scored the sixth goal for his team and his fourth goal.