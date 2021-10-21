ISL 2018 Football, NorthEast United FC vs ATK: Highlanders move into second place in draw game with ATK

ISL 2018, NorthEast United FC vs ATK, Hero ISL 2018: NorthEast United are third in the table. He has 19 points in his account from 10 matches. ATK is also at the sixth position with 15 points. He has also played 10 matches.

NorthEast United FC, popularly known as the Highlanders, will take on two-time champions ATK at their home ground – the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium here today. After two consecutive draws, the Northeast would like to beat ATK to consolidate their position in the top-4. Both the teams are unbeaten from the last four matches. While NorthEast United have had two draws against Jamshedpur and Bengaluru, ATK have reached Guwahati after a 3-2 win over Chennaiyin FC.

NorthEast United are currently third in the table. He has 19 points in his account from 10 matches. ATK is also at the sixth position with 15 points. He has also played 10 matches. The Highlanders scored 20 points in ISL history in 2015 and are looking to surpass that number this year. A win over ATK will take this team to new heights and all the development it has done under the supervision of Coach Scotti will clearly show.

In their final match, NorthEast United forced Bengaluru’s first defeat of the season, but Chencho saved Bengaluru in the last minute. Scotori’s team had gained a lot of positives from that match.

Uruguay’s playmaker Federico Galleho has proved to be very important for Skatori. He has scored three goals and has five assists to his name. He is the best midfielder in the league right now. ATK coach Steve Koppell, however, has a strategy to stop Galleho.

ATK also have a class player in Manuel Lanzarote. Lanzarote showed a great game against Chennai. He scored on penalties on two occasions. Koppel expects Lanzarote to continue the same performance.

This season has been like a pendulum for ATK. After losing their first two matches, this team has got mixed results. ATK have lost 1-0 against NorthEast United in the same season. Since then, however, this team has lost only one match against other teams.