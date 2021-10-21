ISL 2018, Jamshedpur FC vs Delhi Dynamos FC: Another defeat for Delhi, Jamshedpur reached the top-4

Jamshedpur FC made it to the top-4 of the ISL-5 points table with a 2-1 win over Delhi Dynamos at the JRD Tata Sports Complex Stadium on December 12. Jamshedpur registered their fourth win of the season on the back of goals from Tim Cahill (29th) and Farooq Choudhary (61st). It has 19 points from 12 matches and has moved past FC Goa (17) to reach the top-4. Jamshedpur played out a 2-2 draw, denying Delhi a win at home.

This is Delhi’s seventh defeat in 11 matches. This team is at the last position with four points. Delhi, who took the lead in this match with the help of a goal in the 24th minute by Lalianzuala Changte, have not opened the account of victory so far this season. However, desperate for the first win, Delhi’s team made two strong attacks in the second, third and seventh minutes but luck did not favor them. Lalianzuala Changte was very close to scoring in the seventh minute.

In the ninth minute, Rene Mihelic of Delhi got the yellow card. Delhi’s team was forced to make an untimely change in the 14th minute. A groin forced Adria Cormona out while Marty Crispy was taken in. The hosts made the first major move of the match in the 20th minute. But he succumbed to the good defense of Delhi. The Delhi team kept on attacking and creating opportunities but success was far from it. In this way, despite playing well, Delhi was once again forced to lose.

Meanwhile, Changte made up for the opportunity in the seventh minute, scoring a goal in the 24th minute to put Delhi 1-0 ahead. Narayan Das and René Mihelik also played a role in this goal. Narine gave a good pass to Mihelic and Mihelic gave the ball to Changte, who was standing in the right place at the right time.

Changte, with the help of a volley, scored his fourth goal of the season and put his team forward. Delhi could not celebrate the goal for long as Tim Cahill scored through a header in the 29th minute to level Jamshedpur at 1-1. Cahill scored his second goal of the season with a cross to Carlos Calvo from the right flank. In the 33rd minute, Narayan Das got a yellow card for hitting Calvo. Delhi made a good move in the 38th and 41st minutes but did not succeed.

At the beginning of the second half, Delhi made a change. Rana Ghirami went out and Nandakumar Sekar was taken in. Delhi missed a good scoring opportunity in the 55th minute but Jamshedpur took the lead in the 61st minute to take a 2-1 lead. Farooq Chaudhary scored this goal for him. This was the result of a reaction from the goal corner. The hosts made another good move in the 68th minute but Delhi goalkeeper Albino Gomes was careful. Andrija Kaludirovic was close to scoring for Delhi in the 70th minute but was stopped by Subrata.

Jamshedpur defender Robin Gurung intercepted the ball inside the box but Delhi did not get a penalty. Andrija got a yellow card for objecting to the referee’s decision. In the 73rd minute, Kahil went out and Sumit Pasi was taken in. Delhi missed another good opportunity in the 77th minute. On Changte’s pass, Andrija could not put the ball into the post with the right header. Similarly, Andrija made a good move in the 85th minute too but he did not get success. In the last minute also Delhi made some good moves but the goddess of success remained angry with him and thus despite playing well, Delhi’s team was forced to lose another.