ISL 2019 Final, Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa Dream11, Playing 11: These players got a chance in the final match

ISL 2019 Final, Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa ISL 2019 Final: Bengaluru FC and FC Goa, who have made their way to the final from a strong performance in the fifth season of the Indian Premier League, will look to become champions for the first time by winning the final match of the tournament to be played on Sunday. Both the teams have the experience of playing in the final once each and interestingly, both were defeated by Chennaiyin FC in the final. Bengaluru FC is the runner-up last time, while FC Goa was the runner-up in 2015.

At the league level, both the teams were tied on points in terms of points, but after beating Goa twice in the season, Bengaluru is believed to have the upper hand in the final. Bengaluru has won three out of the four matches between the two teams so far.

Both Teams:

Bengaluru FCGurpreet (GK), Nishu, Juanan, Bhike, Khabra, Barrera, Dimas, Jisco, Udant, Chhetri, Miku.

FC Goa– Naveen (GK), Mandar, Mortada, Pea, Ceriton, Jahu, Rodrigues, Brandon, Bedia, Jackichand, Corominas.