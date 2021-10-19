ISL 2019 Final Football, Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa: Bengaluru FC won the Indian Super League by defeating FC Goa 1-0

ISL 2019 Final Football Live Score, Bengaluru FC vs Goa Football Live Score Streaming: Rahul Bheke scored a brilliant 116th minute goal as Bengaluru FC clinched the fifth Indian Super League (ISL) title by defeating FC Goa 1-0 in the title clash at the Mumbai Football Arena here on Sunday. Bengaluru has won this title for the first time while Goa’s team finished runners-up for the second time after 2015. Dimas Delgado’s corner was converted to make Bengaluru the champions. Bengaluru’s team reached the final for the second consecutive year. Last year, they were defeated by Chennaiyin FC. FC Goa, on the other hand, were denied the title by reaching the phyllon for the second time. They too had lost to Chennaiyin FC in the final in 2015.

The Goa team was forced to play with 10 players after Ahmed Jaho was shown the second yellow card just before the first half of extra time and Bengaluru took advantage of this with the winning goal to clinch the title. This is Bengaluru’s third consecutive win over Goa this season. The first half of the match ended in a goalless draw. Barring a few chances, no team could make a big chance. Bengaluru, however, played a little better. Six of his kicks came from near the goal post while three of the Goa players came from near the goal post. Goa goalkeeper Naveen Kumar certainly had to work harder than Gurpreet Singh Sandhu but he managed to save his team’s goal. Naveen’s biggest breakthrough in the first half was to deprive Miku of a goal in the sixth minute.

Goa’s worst part in the first half was that skipper Mandar Rao Desai was forced out in the 45th minute due to a hamstring strain. He was replaced by Sevior Gama. Goa’s Moutorda Fall got the only yellow card of this half in the 39th minute. The second half started off aggressively. In the 47th minute, Ahmed Jaho of Goa and Alejandro Garcia of Bengaluru got the yellow card in the 51st minute. Goa made two good moves in the 58th and 59th minutes but could not succeed. Bengaluru got the yellow card for Dimas Delgado in the 62nd minute. Bengaluru made the first change in the 70th minute by removing Alejandro Garcia and fielding Luis Lopez.

The Bengaluru team kept trying and in the 81st minute, it went too close to the goal and missed the opening of the account. In injury time, Miku was once again close to the goal but Fall took the ball to his face and deflected it. Thus the match ended in a 0-0 draw in the stipulated time. Both the teams looked tired in extra time. Both wanted to create chances but it did not appear to happen in the first 15 minutes. Meanwhile, in the 105th minute, Jaho was given a yellow card for a wrongful hit on Miku and he was forced to leave the field. Now Goa had to play with 10 players. Miku also got a yellow card but he remained on the field.

Thus ended the first half of extra time. In the second half, Goa took out Jackichand and took Mahavir Singh in. Bengaluru made two changes in the 112th minute. Udanta and Nishu went out while Kean Lewis and Boithang Haokip came in. It looked like the match would go down to a penalty shootout but in the meantime, in the 116th minute, Bheke opened Bengaluru’s account with a precise header and gave his fans a chance to dance. On the other hand, the luck of the Goa team, which was playing very well in this match, did not favor her and she once again stayed away from the title.