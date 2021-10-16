Islamic state claimed responsibility of deadly attack on mosque in kandahar afghanistan

IS issued a statement claiming responsibility for the killing and said two of its members shot dead security personnel stationed at the entrance of the Fatimiya Mosque in Kandahar province. After this, one IS terrorist detonated himself with a bomb while another exploded inside the mosque.

The terrorist organization Islamic State (IS) has claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing during prayers at a Shia mosque in a province in southern Afghanistan. 47 people were killed and several others were injured in a bomb blast during Friday prayers.

ISIS news agency Amaq named the attackers Anas al-Khorasani and Abu Ali al-Baluchi in a statement. Both the attackers were citizens of Afghanistan. A week earlier, a local organization affiliated with the Islamic State (IS) bombed a Shia mosque in the northern province, killing 46 people.

The Taliban, who recaptured Afghanistan after decades of war, expressed a resolve to restore peace in the country. Both the Taliban and IS are groups of Sunni Muslims, but they are very different ideologically. Among them, IS is quite the fanatic. They have fought against each other many times.

