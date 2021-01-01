Islamic State-Khorasan: Islamic State-Khorasan (ISIS-K) has brutally defeated the Taliban, ISIS-K has exposed the most horrible face of terrorists to the world, to maintain the ‘supply’ of terrorists Runs a ‘terrorist factory’. Shocking Modus Appendix

The situation in Afghanistan is out of control after the Taliban took control. Neighboring countries are witnessing one painful bloody scene after another. A similar heartbreaking incident occurred again on Thursday. A suicide bomber has killed at least 169 Afghan and 13 American soldiers at Kabul airport. Islamic State-Khorasan (ISIS-K) has claimed responsibility for the attack. The bomber struck shortly after noon in front of a gathering of U.S. troops, Afghan civilians and Taliban fighters. Islamic State-Khorasan (ISIS-K) describes itself as a staunch enemy of the Taliban. The terrorist group considers the Taliban a puppet of the United States. It accused the Taliban of failing to promote Sharia law. This “subsidiary” of ISIS has also promised a new phase of jihad in Afghanistan. The United States has said more such attacks are possible.

The Islamic State-Khorasan (ISIS-K) is currently showing how dark the face of terror can be in the name of jihad. It is difficult to measure how low this ‘limit’ of extreme fanaticism is. After the shocking attack of ISIS-K, it is certain that the challenges for the Taliban are not small. He has to face terror and a ‘cruel’ face by showing the weapons and ammunition he has devised to gain power.

The Taliban’s big statement is that India is an important part of the region, it wants to build good relations

How is it different from the Taliban?

ISIS-K is more ruthless and brutal than the Taliban. The Taliban present themselves as Afghan nationalists. He describes himself as a leading advocate of Pashtun interests. At the same time, the ideology of ISIS-K is inspired by ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria). ISIS is the same terrorist group that not only declared Mosul its capital after the withdrawal of Iraqi forces in 2014, but also named its leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi as the new Muslim caliph. Since then, the status and strength of ISIS has continued to grow. The central leadership and cadre of ISIS-K is made up of people from Pakistan and Uzbekistan. This is even more imaginary than the Taliban.

What is the purpose of ISIS-K?

The intentions of ISIS-K are bigger and more dangerous than those of the Taliban. It aims to join Iran, Central Asian countries, Afghanistan and Pakistan to form an Islamic province. He wants complete annihilation of Shias, Sikhs, Hindus and Christians in the region.

ISIS stars linked to Taliban-Haqqani network, Amarullah Saleh’s attack on Pakistan

Where do people get ISIS-K?

You may be wondering which factory is open even after so many operations that keeps the supply of these terrorists constant? In fact, they are none other than the religious fanatics of Pakistan, Central Asia, Russia’s North Caucasus, and China’s Xinjiang. ISIS-K has an opportunity to take advantage of the latest situation in Afghanistan. He knows the country is in complete disarray. It’s time to dump her and move on. According to a United Nations report, 8,000-10,000 foreign fighters have entered the country from Pakistan, Central Asia, Russia’s North Caucasus and China’s Xinjiang since the beginning of the US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan. He wants full Islamic rule in Afghanistan.

How are young people deceived?

ISIS-K is systematically looking for its victims. One of its armies is also involved in the Internet. She keeps an eye on those who believe her opinions. He can also be called his ‘compassion’. Under the guise of jihad, it shares ideas with people through social media. When the person is sure that he has been brainwashed, he is given a place in the team. The terrorist group throws such dice that it is impossible to get out of its grip.

