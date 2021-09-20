Islamists suffer major losses in Moroccan parliamentary elections

Morocco’s moderate Islamist party suffered a major defeat in parliamentary elections on Wednesday, a blow in one of the last countries for Islamists to come to power after Arab Spring protests.

Moroccans voted in legislative, municipal and regional races, the first such vote in the country since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite voting figures for nearly half of Moroccans, the results were clear: the moderate Islamists known as the Justice and Development Party, the PJD, which have held power since 2011, suffered heavy losses at the top and bottom of the ballot – Enough to lose control of Parliament.

With most votes counted, winners included the National Rally of Independents (with 97 seats according to the Ministry of the Interior) and the conservative Istiklal Party, both closely aligned with the monarchy. According to preliminary results, PJD had 12.