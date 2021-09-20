Islamists suffer major losses in Moroccan parliamentary elections
Morocco’s moderate Islamist party suffered a major defeat in parliamentary elections on Wednesday, a blow in one of the last countries for Islamists to come to power after Arab Spring protests.
Moroccans voted in legislative, municipal and regional races, the first such vote in the country since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
Despite voting figures for nearly half of Moroccans, the results were clear: the moderate Islamists known as the Justice and Development Party, the PJD, which have held power since 2011, suffered heavy losses at the top and bottom of the ballot – Enough to lose control of Parliament.
With most votes counted, winners included the National Rally of Independents (with 97 seats according to the Ministry of the Interior) and the conservative Istiklal Party, both closely aligned with the monarchy. According to preliminary results, PJD had 12.
However, any change of guard is unlikely to trigger major policy changes in a country where the royal palace has long been in command. While Morocco is officially a constitutional monarchy, its parliament lacks the power to override Mohammed VI’s will, said Saloua Jerhouni, a professor of political science in the capital Rabat.
“The monarchy will continue to control political parties, undermine the powers of government and parliament, and position itself as the only effective political institution,” Ms Jerhouni said.
But the result showed one thing: Islamists now dwindling space for themselves in the Middle East and North Africa.
Following the pro-democracy protests of the Arab Spring in 2011, several Islamic parties were allowed to run in elections, in some cases for the first time. He held parliamentary seats in some countries and took power in others, including Morocco, where an overhaul by Mohammed VI paved the way for the PJD to form a governing coalition.
But the tide eventually turned against the Islamists. In Egypt in 2013, a coup overthrew the Muslim Brotherhood, leading to its current dictatorship. This year, Tunisia’s President Kais Saied suspended parliament, which had been controlled by moderate Islamists, in what many countries described as a coup.
In Morocco, moderate Islamists made little progress on any agenda of their own, with key ministries such as foreign affairs and industry being controlled by other parties. When Morocco’s king decided last year to strike a deal to normalize ties with Israel, Islamists could do nothing to stop a move they strongly opposed.
“Most Moroccans across the country, at the educational level, have a very healthy dose of political skepticism,” said Vish Sakthivel, a postdoctoral associate in Middle East Studies at Yale University, and saw Islamists had little real power.
And as the pandemic spread through Morocco, the royal palace was seen as the main driver of relief programs.
“Most decisions aimed at mitigating the social and economic impacts of the pandemic were tied to the central power, the monarchy,” said Ms. Jerhouni. “While the political parties and parliament were rendered inactive and waiting for the king’s instructions.”
The distrust has been reflected in small numbers in the first elections, including the last three elections, which saw an average turnout of only 42 percent. And this time, pandemic restrictions forced much of the campaigning online, leaving many voters without internet access.
In March, Morocco changed its electoral laws, making it difficult for any party to gain a large lead in terms of seats. The leading party will now have to form a coalition government by bringing together several parties with different ideologies.
For many, the move weakened the ruling power of the parties and strengthened the king’s hand – and some did not vote on Wednesday.
Amin Zari, 51, said, “The scope of expression available for citizens to express their grievances has diminished so much that today the only way to show dissatisfaction with no results is to abstain from voting because the regime is attentive to the participation rate.” Is.” Works in the tourism industry in Casablanca and did not vote.
On the streets of Morocco, many pointed to the fact that elections have changed little over the past decade.
Cases of self-immolation protests continue to make news, reminiscent of the one that set off the initial unrest of the Arab Spring in 2010 after a fruit vendor set himself on fire in Tunisia. Police officers are often beaten up. In 2017 a Moroccan protest movement was met with a crackdown. And the government has targeted journalists who have raised their voice against harassment.
“I really have a lump in my stomach because I feel deja vu,” said Mouna Afssi, 29, an entrepreneur from Rabat who voted on Wednesday. “I recognize this sense of hope all too well. Over the course of five years, they allow us to find the strength to believe in it before we get another slap.”
She continued, “I would like to stop thinking about leaving Morocco to give my daughter the life I dream for her.”
The challenges were evident on a recent Saturday, when volunteers campaigned for a residential neighborhood in Rabat, despite a ban on campaigning because of the pandemic. In a small office, members of the Democratic Left Union, a coalition of various parties, called to strengthen their efforts to exit the vote.
“You have to show the citizens that they are like you,” campaign director Nidal Okacha, 27, told one of the volunteers. “We have to tell the people that Morocco can still change.”
But as the team cycled out across the district, getting the message out was easier said than done. Many were not at home, and many who had already made up their mind. Some potential voters listened to campaigners, but it was unclear whether they would vote in the end.
59-year-old Leila Idrisi, a physiotherapist and politician from the Nationalist Party of Independence, said Moroccans should not give up voting even if they are frustrated by the political stagnation.
“A lot of promises have not been fulfilled, especially in the last eight years,” she said. “I tell young people that if they don’t vote, they are allowing people who are not competent or people with bad intentions to make decisions for them. They need to be in charge of their future.”
#Islamists #suffer #major #losses #Moroccan #parliamentary #elections
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.