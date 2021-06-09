Islanders Advance to Semifinals for Second Straight Year

Two weeks after winning their first-round series in front of an equally cacophonous crowd at the Nassau Coliseum, the Islanders had the chance to play another decisive game at home.

They didn’t disappoint, as the Islanders finished off the Bruins with a 6-2 win in Game 6 of their second-round series.

The Islanders broke a 1-1 tie with three goals in the second period, two by Brock Nelson and one by Kyle Palmieri. Semyon Varlamov, who came on with a .925 goals-against average, had another stellar game with 23 saves. The Islanders added two goals into an empty net in the third period.

The Islanders have reached the semifinals for a second straight season and will face Tampa Bay again. Last year, the Lightning beat the Islanders in six games before defeating Dallas to win the Stanley Cup.