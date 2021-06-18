Islanders Lead a Return to Normal in New York Sports

Nine months ago, when the Islanders reached the Stanley Cup Playoffs conference final for the first time in nearly 30 years, the Nassau Coliseum was dark, empty and silent.

The Islanders were playing at the Tampa Bay Lightning, but games took place in a sequestered bubble in Edmonton, Alta., Where spectators were banned due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But on Thursday, things were largely back to normal at the arena where the Islanders have played the vast majority of their home games since their inception in 1972. Nearly 13,000 boisterous fans, many decked out in blue jerseys and orange of their favorite players, packed shoulder to shoulder in an old concrete barn to welcome their team back to an NHL conference final – the first time in 28 years that Islanders fans have been able to witness this in person.

“It really feels like everything is back as it should be,” George Pignataro, a retired bank executive from neighboring Massapequa, said ahead of Game 3, again against the Lightning, in Uniondale, the new epicenter of the sport’s lively comeback. in the greater New York City area, after months of closures due to the pandemic.