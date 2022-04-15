Sports

Islanders legend Mike Bossy dead at 65

3 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
Islanders legend Mike Bossy dead at 65
Written by admin
Islanders legend Mike Bossy dead at 65

Islanders legend Mike Bossy dead at 65

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Hockey Hall of Famer and longtime New York Islands winger Mike Boss has died, the team confirmed Friday. He was 65 years old.

Bossi, who was an integral part of the islanders’ four consecutive Stanley Cup wins from 1979-83, announced in October that he had been diagnosed with lung cancer. The party did not confirm the cause of death.

Hockey: NHL Finals: Mike Bosy, 22, of the New York Islands, won the Stanley Cup with teammates after playing against Vancouver Canucks at the Pacific Coliseum and winning the series. Game 4. Vancouver, Canada 5/16/1982

Hockey: NHL Finals: Mike Bosy, 22, of the New York Islands, won the Stanley Cup with teammates after playing against Vancouver Canucks at the Pacific Coliseum and winning the series. Game 4. Vancouver, Canada 5/16/1982
(John Icono (Sports Illustrated via John Icono / Getty Images)

“The New York Islands organization mourns the loss of Mike Bosser, an icon not only on Long Island, but across the hockey world,” said Lu Lamorillo, president and general manager of Islanders, in a statement. “Every time he set foot on the ice, the drive to be the best was second to none. Together with his teammates, he helped shape the history of this franchise and win four Stanley Cup Championships in a row. On behalf of the whole organization, we send the whole boss family and Our deepest sympathies go out to all of them who are grieving for this tragic loss. ”

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

#Islanders #legend #Mike #Bossy #dead

READ Also  Fabian Zetterlund, Kevin Bahl score 1st NHL goals as Devils down Coyotes

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment