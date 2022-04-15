Islanders legend Mike Bossy dead at 65



Hockey Hall of Famer and longtime New York Islands winger Mike Boss has died, the team confirmed Friday. He was 65 years old.

Bossi, who was an integral part of the islanders’ four consecutive Stanley Cup wins from 1979-83, announced in October that he had been diagnosed with lung cancer. The party did not confirm the cause of death.

“The New York Islands organization mourns the loss of Mike Bosser, an icon not only on Long Island, but across the hockey world,” said Lu Lamorillo, president and general manager of Islanders, in a statement. “Every time he set foot on the ice, the drive to be the best was second to none. Together with his teammates, he helped shape the history of this franchise and win four Stanley Cup Championships in a row. On behalf of the whole organization, we send the whole boss family and Our deepest sympathies go out to all of them who are grieving for this tragic loss. ”

