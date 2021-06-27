Islanders Lose Game 7, Sending Lightning to Stanley Cup Finals

The Islanders had chances, especially when Mathew Barzal watched an open net late in the third period, but couldn’t control a rebounding puck. He was one of the many Islanders to hold back tears after the game, and he said he felt particularly bad for the team’s veteran players.

“I still have a few years, but you want to win for these guys,” said Barzal, 24. “It hurts to see these guys in the locker room, to know how close we were. “

The loss marked the end of an era for the Islanders. They are known for most of their history as inhabitants of the Nassau Coliseum, a singularly noisy arena in Uniondale, Long Island, where good times and bad times were shared with passionate local fans.

But next season, the team are set to move to a sparkling new arena near Elmont, leaving behind the concrete bunker where they have played the vast majority of their home games since the franchise was founded in 1972.

It was in this arena that the Islanders won four straight Stanley Cups and reached a fifth straight final the following year. This is where the many retirees of great players like Denis Potvin and Bryan Trottier have stayed for so long.

There have been many lost seasons in the old barn, as the Colosseum was often called, along with questionable management decisions, ownership issues and attempts to move the team. In 2015, the Islanders began playing home games at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, away from the club’s traditional home base. But the arrangement ultimately fell through and the team returned to Uniondale.