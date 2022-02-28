World

Islanders rebound with solid 60-minute effort in Anaheim

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Casey Cizikas had a goal and an assist, Ilya Sorokin made 34 saves for his fifth shutout of the season and the New York Islanders defeated the Anaheim Ducks 4-0 on Sunday night.

Noah Dobson, Andy Greene and Kieffer Bellows also scored for the Islanders, who bounced back from a dispiriting 5-2 loss at the Los Angeles Kings a night earlier.

Islanders center Mathew Barzal and defenseman Zdeno Chara did not play after sustaining injuries against the Kings on Saturday. Barzal, who has a lower-body injury, and Chara, who has an upper-body injury, are both day-to-day, coach Barry Trotz said before the game.

Anthony Stolarz allowed four goals on 22 shots for the Ducks, who were held scoreless for the fourth time.

 Anaheim has lost in regulation in five of its last seven games, blunting its surprising push to reach the playoffs for the first time in four seasons. The Ducks are two points behind Dallas for the second wild card in the Western Conference and trail Vegas by three points for third in the Pacific Division.

Dobson put New York up 1-0 with 6:19 left in the first as his slap shot from the right point through traffic went in after deflecting off Anaheim defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk.

Cizikas made it 2-0 just 1:33 into the second, burying Ross Johnston’s pass on an odd-man rush as the Ducks were facing a delayed penalty for too many men on the ice following a sloppy line change.

Greene extended the lead to 3-0 with 8:17 left in the third. He scored on a wrist shot from the left circle, set up by Johnston, who had two assists for the first time.

Bellows scored on a breakaway with 4:56 remaining.

NOTES: Johnston’s first multipoint game came in his 100th NHL appearance. He had been a healthy scratch for the previous six contests. … Islanders D Sebastian Aho had an assist for the fifth straight game. … Ducks G John Gibson was not available because of a non-COVID-19 illness. Lukas Dostal was recalled from the AHL to backup Stolarz. … Ducks C Adam Henrique (illness) also missed the game.

UP NEXT

Islanders: At Colorado on Tuesday night.

Ducks: Host Boston on Tuesday night.

