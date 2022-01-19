Islanders Win In Shootout, Hand Flyers 9th Straight Loss – Gadget Clock



PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Flyers stretched a shootout to 9 rounds — solely to see their dropping streak attain 9 video games.

The one comfort? Few followers caught round to the tip to look at Philadelphia lengthen its distress.

Oliver Wahlstrom scored within the ninth spherical of the tiebreaker to carry the New York Islanders to a 4-3 victory Tuesday evening that stored the Flyers winless in January.

“We’re simply discovering methods to lose hockey video games,” captain Claude Giroux stated.

The Flyers — who’re 5-14-6 over their final 25 video games — shouldn’t be stunned they misplaced a shootout: they’re 0 for 16 on makes an attempt this season. They haven’t gained since Dec. 29 in Seattle.

Similar to the Flyers’ skid, the shootout went on and on till Wahlstrom lastly acquired one previous Carter Hart to assist the Islanders beat the Flyers for the second straight evening. New York was taking part in its first street sport since Dec. 14 after topping Philadelphia 4-1 at house Monday.

Casey Cizikas hadn’t scored a aim since Nov. 4 till he acquired one towards the Flyers on Monday, after which he tied this one with 4:28 left in regulation.

Giroux snapped a tie together with his twelfth aim early within the third interval. Giroux, the crew’s lone All-Star consultant, has performed all 979 profession video games with the Flyers and was a part of the 2010 Stanley Cup Remaining crew. However within the closing 12 months of his contract, and with the Flyers nicely out of the playoff race, he could possibly be taking part in his closing video games in Philadelphia earlier than the March 21 commerce deadline. There’s nonetheless worth within the 34-year-old Giroux, and the 2 sides simply might wish to work out a deal that positions him to lastly increase the Cup.

The sport was scheduled for Nov. 30 however postponed due to COVID-19 points and moved to Tuesday evening, bumping a scheduled Flyers sport towards Detroit to a later date.

The Islanders have been hit as exhausting as any crew with sport postponements and COVID-19 absences, forcing coach Barry Trotz to hope his membership can discover some success when its resumes a standard schedule.

“It’s been an actual tough 12 months for us. We really feel like we’ve been a part of the league after which we’re not,” he stated. “It felt like we’re an impartial school crew and we’re randomly taking part in.”

Whether or not it was the brand new date or just a matchup of the 2 worst groups within the Metropolitan Division, the Wells Fargo Heart had a crowd extra befitting a preseason sport. As soon as one of many hardest tickets within the NHL — and with a number of the most raucous followers round to create a home-ice edge for the Flyers — fan apathy has settled in and there have been scores of empty rows and lightweight sections for this one.

Gritty can’t even pack ’em in as of late.

The Flyers misplaced 10 straight video games from Nov. 18 to Dec. 8 and might add a second 10-game skid with a loss Thursday. They final had two dropping streaks of at the very least eight video games in 2006-07 once they completed 24-48-12 for the worst file within the NHL.

“It’s exhausting to sit down right here once you’re in a dropping streak like this and be ok with progress, however we have now no different alternative however to maintain getting higher,” Flyers interim coach Mike Yeo stated.

Robin Salo, a second-round choose within the 2017 draft, scored his first NHL aim for the Islanders on a shot from the circle 2:08 into the sport for a 1-0 lead. The Flyers heard the horn on a possible tying aim, just for a replay overview to find out them offside and wave it off. James van Riemsdyk jammed in a power-play aim late within the interval to make it 1-all.

Josh Bailey made it 2-1 within the second when he poked one in for New York.

Travis Konecny hadn’t scored in 20 straight video games till he acquired a aim towards the Islanders on Monday. He went back-to-back when Semyon Varlamov failed to carry onto a shot off his pads and Konecny knocked within the tying aim.

Varlamov made 31 saves and stopped 9 pictures within the shootout.

“A few instances I believed I acquired fortunate. They missed the online,” he stated. “However I had a fairly good plan for the shootout. All the things labored out nicely.”

HAYES OUT

Flyers F Kevin Hayes may miss as much as a month following a process Tuesday to empty fluid from his adductor area. Hayes had simply three objectives and 9 factors in 20 video games this season.

UP NEXT

Islanders: Host the Arizona Coyotes on Friday.

Flyers: Host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday.

