Sports

Islanders’ Zdeno Chara breaks NHL record for games by defenseman

13 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Islanders’ Zdeno Chara breaks NHL record for games by defenseman
Written by admin
Islanders’ Zdeno Chara breaks NHL record for games by defenseman

Islanders’ Zdeno Chara breaks NHL record for games by defenseman

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Jedeno Chara broke the NHL record for a defender’s game on Thursday night.

The seven-time All-Star was on the ice for the New York Islands to face San Jose in the opening match for his 1,652nd regular-season game. He broke the mark set by Hall of Famer Chris Chelios.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

“I want to start by thanking Chris Chelios,” Chara said after New York’s 4-3 defeat. “He’s set such a high standard for many of us. It’s very inspiring and a huge inspiration. I want to thank him for that.… I’m so lucky to still be able to play this game.”

New York Islands defender Jedeno Chara is rocking the crowd as he is credited with breaking Chris Chelios' league record for playing a defender during the team's first NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks in San Jose, California on Thursday. , February 24, 2022.

New York Islands defender Jedeno Chara is rocking the crowd as he is credited with breaking Chris Chelios’ league record for playing a defender during the team’s first NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks in San Jose, California on Thursday. , February 24, 2022.
(AP Photo / Josie Lepe)

Chara received a standing ovation from the crowd at the SAP Center and shook hands in recognition when his fame was announced at the close of the game. Shark also played a videotaped congratulatory message from former San Jose forward Patrick Marleau, who holds the NHL record for any player’s games.

The Slovak star, the tallest player in NHL history at 6-foot-9, is in the twilight of a decorated career that began in 1997 when he was just 20 years old. He is now three weeks shy of his 45th birthday, and he has signed a contract – signed with the Islanders earlier this season – again with the team he started his career with.

READ Also  India Shine 14 Year Unnati Hooda Create History In Badminton Few Day Ago 16 Year Tasneem Left Behind Saina Nehwal PV Sindhu

Chara even challenged Jeffrey Viel of the Sharks to a fight in the second round when they exchanged punches and fell into the ice.

Island coach Barry Trots said: “He got involved with someone who was acting a bit. “He fought, and our bench got some strength from that.”

Chara won the Norris Trophy as the league’s best defender in 2008-09 while with Boston. Two seasons later, he captained the Stanley Cup-winning Bruins team. He has also spent time with the Ottawa and Washington Capitals in his 24-year career.

#Islanders #Zdeno #Chara #breaks #NHL #record #games #defenseman

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Afghanistan Vs Namibia, T20 World Cup 2021: Afghanistan beat Namibia by 62 runs, Afghan bowlers stopped before 100 runs

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment