Islanders’ Zdeno Chara breaks NHL record for games by defenseman



Jedeno Chara broke the NHL record for a defender’s game on Thursday night.

The seven-time All-Star was on the ice for the New York Islands to face San Jose in the opening match for his 1,652nd regular-season game. He broke the mark set by Hall of Famer Chris Chelios.

“I want to start by thanking Chris Chelios,” Chara said after New York’s 4-3 defeat. “He’s set such a high standard for many of us. It’s very inspiring and a huge inspiration. I want to thank him for that.… I’m so lucky to still be able to play this game.”

Chara received a standing ovation from the crowd at the SAP Center and shook hands in recognition when his fame was announced at the close of the game. Shark also played a videotaped congratulatory message from former San Jose forward Patrick Marleau, who holds the NHL record for any player’s games.

The Slovak star, the tallest player in NHL history at 6-foot-9, is in the twilight of a decorated career that began in 1997 when he was just 20 years old. He is now three weeks shy of his 45th birthday, and he has signed a contract – signed with the Islanders earlier this season – again with the team he started his career with.

Chara even challenged Jeffrey Viel of the Sharks to a fight in the second round when they exchanged punches and fell into the ice.

Island coach Barry Trots said: “He got involved with someone who was acting a bit. “He fought, and our bench got some strength from that.”

Chara won the Norris Trophy as the league’s best defender in 2008-09 while with Boston. Two seasons later, he captained the Stanley Cup-winning Bruins team. He has also spent time with the Ottawa and Washington Capitals in his 24-year career.